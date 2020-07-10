Opportunities for global inflatable boat industry is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of global inflatable boat market looks promising with opportunities in leisure, defense, and other end use industry. Global Inflatable boat is expected toreach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers of growth for this market are rising spending on recreation and leisure activities and increasing deployment of inflatable boats in maritime security.

In this market, soft and rigid inflatable boats are used in recreational, sports, and military purposes. On the basis of comprehensive research, soft inflatable boat is expected to be the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of low cost, very light weight, and easy to transport.

Within this market, inflatable boats for leisure application is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing middle class population and increasing participation in recreational boating.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume due to economic expansion and increasing tourist attraction toward water leisure. North America is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising spending on recreational activities and increasing water sports events.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for synthetic material to reduce wood in manufacturing of boat deck and increasing usage of eco-friendly material in boat manufacturing. Zodiac Milpro, Woosung I.B, Brig Rigid Intelligent, AB Inflatable, William Jet Tender, Hifei Inflatable Boat, Highfeild Boat, and Achilles Inflatable Boat are among the major manufacturing of global inflatable boat industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the inflatable boat industry by floor type, by boat type, by end use industry and by region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in Inflatable Boat Industry 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes market trends and forecasts for the global inflatable boat market segmented by floor type and region as follows:

By Floor type (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

• Aluminium

• Fiberglass

• Air mattress

• Others

By Boat type (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

• Soft

• Rigid

By End use industry (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

• Leisure

• Defense

• Others

By Region (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Switzerland

o Germany

o France

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

• ROW

o Argentina

This 192 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Mass Transportation, Transportation Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in global inflatable boat industry by segments floor type (Aluminum, Fiberglass, Air mattress, and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?