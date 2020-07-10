Nail Care Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Nail Care Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global nail care market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of nail care. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the nail care market during the period. The global nail care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Recently, CNC International B.V. introduced 50 new gel polish colors and 30 new color gel colors. The recent and popular innovation in the nail care market is gel polish which is used in salon and at home as well. Major players in the nail care market are bringing new innovations to attract consumers. The global nail care market is highly fragmented. In addition, to maximize the market share companies are offering discounts to customers on nail care products.

Growing Demand for Maintaining Healthy Nails Drives the Nail Care Market

The growing demand for maintaining healthy nails drives the nail care market. Customers are demanding non-toxic and natural solutions to protect their nails. The availability of such non-toxic solutions contributes to the growth of the nail care market. Women are highly spending on nail colors and nail arts. Social media is influencing women to have innovative and exciting nail art. Women around the globe are perceiving nail art as a form of artistic expression. The increasing disposable income also boosts the nail care market’s growth. Routine manicure, pedicure, and use of nail jewelry are becoming popular. The nail artists are introducing new and unique designs for nail art.

However, the use of chemicals in nail colors, nail gels affects the consumer’s health. Such adverse effect of nail care products hinders the growth of the nail care market. Moreover, new trends and innovations in nail care products create opportunities for the growth of the nail care market. For instance, innovative nail care products specifically for older consumers that can smoothen, hydrate and strengthen their nails create numerous opportunities.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to be Dominant in the Nail Care Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominant in the nail care market. The increasing demand for innovative nail art designs, growing awareness about nail care treatments and their benefits contribute to the growth of the nail care market in the Asia-Pacific region. In the United States, women are highly interested in natural and gentle nail care products which are easy to use and convenient.

Segment Covered

The report on global nail care market covers segments such as product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include nail polish, nail accessories, nail polish removers, and other product types. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include retailers, salon, and online.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as CNC International B.V., American International Industries, Creative Nail Design Inc., Fiabila, S.A., L'Oréal S.A., California Chemical Specialties, Delia Cosmetics, IL Cosmetics Group, Nail Systems International, OPI Products, Inc., and Other companies.

