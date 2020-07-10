Mobile Augmented Reality Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2030, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Mobile Augmented Reality Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the mobile augmented reality market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Mobile Augmented Reality Market: Segmentation

The global mobile augmented reality market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

Mobile AR Software

Mobile AR Application Platform

Mobile AR SDKs

Services

Integration & Deployment

AR Design & Development

Support Services

Application

Military

Education

Healthcare

Gaming

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the mobile augmented reality market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand- and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the mobile augmented reality market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to storage area network and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights mobile augmented reality market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The mobile augmented reality market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

This chapter explain the impact of COVID-19 pandemic crisis on mobile augmented reality market. Moreover, in depth information about future and current impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mobile augmented reality market.

Chapter 05 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the mobile augmented reality market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 06 – Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the mobile augmented reality market between the forecast periods of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical mobile augmented reality market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the mobile augmented reality market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the mobile augmented reality market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 08 – Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Solutions

Based on solutions, the mobile augmented reality market is segmented into mobile AR software, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the mobile augmented reality market.

Chapter 09 – Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Application

Based on Application, the mobile augmented reality market is segmented, military, education, healthcare, gaming, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the mobile augmented reality market.

Chapter 10 – Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the mobile augmented reality market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America mobile augmented reality market, along with a country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends and market growth based on solutions, application, and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the mobile augmented reality market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the mobile augmented reality market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and Russia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the mobile augmented reality market in East Asia countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 15 – South Asia & Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth prospects of the mobile augmented reality market in South Asia Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, and Australia & New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the mobile augmented reality market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Mobile Augmented Reality Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the mobile augmented reality market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa during the forecast period.

Chapter 17 – Key Countries Analysis

This chapter provides information about how the mobile augmented reality market is anticipated to grow in major countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa during the forecast period.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Mobile Augmented Reality market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some market players featured in the report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Micro Focus, Amazon, Qualcomm Inc., Daqri LLC, Wikitude GmbH, Metaio GmbH, Catchoom Technologies, Atheer Inc. and Blippar.Com Ltd.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the mobile augmented reality market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the mobile augmented reality market.