Global Motorcycle Helmets Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Motorcycle Helmets Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global motorcycle helmets market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of motorcycle helmets. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the motorcycle helmets market during the period. The global motorcycle helmets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Nowadays, motorcycle manufacturers are enforced by the government to sell helmet with the bike. Motorcycle manufacturers are in the requirement of helmets. This promotes companies to have collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, Sandhar Technologies, manufacturer of two-wheeler, passenger vehicles and a wide range of other products, tied up with the HJC helmets. The leading players in the motorcycle helmets market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand its market share.

Rising Government Initiative and Stringent Rules Regarding the Use of Helmets Drive the Growth of the Motorcycle Helmets Market

The rising government initiative and stringent rules regarding the use of helmets drive the growth of the motorcycle helmets market. The increasing sale of motorcycles contributes to the growth of the motorcycle helmets market. Motorcycle helmets are used to protect riders from severe injuries and reduces the effect of accidents. The growing number of road accidents stimulates the demand for motorcycle helmets market. In addition, the rising demand for luxury bikes and an increasing number of motorcycle racing events boost the growth of the motorcycle helmets market.

On the flip side, lack of awareness about road safety hinders the growth of the motorcycle helmets market. With continuous innovation, there is a difficulty for the sustainability of premium helmets, which hampers the growth of the motorcycle helmets market. Moreover, the helmet design effectiveness and development of smart helmets with sound control and 360-degree visibility creates numerous opportunities for the growth motorcycle helmets market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to be Dominant in the Motorcycle Helmet Market

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be dominant in the motorcycle helmet market. The rising number of two-wheelers contributes to the growth of the motorcycle helmets market in the Asia-Pacific region. In June 2018, around 1,867,865 two-wheelers were sold in India. Europe is expected to grow in the motorcycle helmets market. North America region is expected to grow in the motorcycle helmets market, owing to the increasing number of sports motorcycles in the United States and rising government rules and regulations.

Segment Covered

The report on global motorcycle helmets market covers segments such as product, price range, and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include full face helmet, half face helmet, and open face helmet. On the basis of the price range, the sub-markets include low price (less than US $50), medium price (US $50 – US $200), and high price (more than US $200). On the basis of application, the sub-markets include on-road, and off-road.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as HJC Corp., Bell Sports, Inc., Shoei Co., Ltd., Arai Helmet Limited, Nolan Helmets SpA, Shark, AGV S.p.A., Schuberth GmbH, Studds Accessories Ltd, NZI Helmets, and Other companies.

