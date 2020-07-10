Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global modified atmosphere packaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of modified atmosphere packaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the modified atmosphere packaging market during the period. The global modified atmosphere packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing Demand for Quality Packaged Food and Increasing Demand for Fresh Food are the Main Factors Driving the Growth of the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

Modified atmosphere packaging is a method used to extend the shelf life of fresh food. Atmospheric air is replaced with a protective gas mix inside a package. This gas in the package makes sure the product stays fresh for a long time. This method further helps in preserving nutrition value, the appearance of packed food and freshness for a long period. The amount of gases such as nitrogen, carbon dioxide and oxygen used in the packaging depends on the respiration required for packaged food. depending on the type of fresh and processed food such as fresh fruits, dairy products, vegetables, poultry, and meat products Diverse structure of gaseous constituents, technologies and materials are used in modified atmosphere packaging.

Growing demand for quality packaged food and increasing demand for fresh food are the main factors driving the growth of the modified atmosphere packaging market. Further, increasing consumers demand hygienic packaging for food, shifting trends towards convenient and easy to handle packaging, and changes in lifestyle are also supporting the growth of this market. MAP is advantageous for extending the freshness of the food without fluctuating the surrounding temperature or other chemical treatments such as dehydration, freezing, and others. It also protects a product from deterioration, reduces the speed of the aging process of the product and prolongs the shelf life of products. Hence these reasons fuel the demand for the MAP market. Innovation in packaging also attracts consumers towards MAP.

Moreover, innovation in a packaging and growing demand for MAP in emerging economies are likely to create the growth opportunity for this market in upcoming years. On the other side, the high investment required for the materials and machinery used in modified atmosphere packaging is hampering the growth of the market.

North America Dominated the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

In terms of geographies, North America dominated the modified atmosphere packaging market followed by Asia Pacific region. Factors such as increasing the income of an individual, growing demand for on-the-go products, advancement in technology and innovation in packaging from manufacturers are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Further, in the Asia Pacific region owing to rapid urbanization, awareness regarding the benefits of MAP, changing lifestyle, upsurge in health-conscious consumers and growing demand for hygienic packaging for food are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global modified atmosphere packaging market covers segments such as material, machinery, atmosphere, and application. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate. On the basis of machinery, the sub-markets include tray-sealer machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, deep-drawing machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag sealing machine, and bag-in-box. On the basis of the atmosphere, the sub-markets include nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include dairy product, bakery & confectionary, poultry, seafood & meat products, and Other Applications.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Gulf Cryo, Filtration Group Corporation., Praxair Technology, Inc., ULMA Packaging, Sealed Air, COVERIS, and Other Companies.

