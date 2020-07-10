Global Makeup Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Makeup Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global makeup market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of makeup. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the makeup market during the period. The global makeup market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Makeup is an important tool in the lives of a greater number of women. From eyeliners to lipsticks, to blushers, an enormous number of makeup products are used by women to enhance appearance, hide imperfections, and feel more confident. Currently, there are hundreds of makeup brands available in the market with each product having a specific use. Nowadays, these products are also made available in a wide variety of color palettes and natural ranges to suit specific skin types and skin colors. Additionally, these products are being produced in the organic and hypoallergenic forms to meet the rising demand of the users. These instant beauty compositions are gaining considerable significance due to the rapid growth of always camera ready, millennial shoppers including men.

Increasing Number of Women in the Working Class and the Growing Urban Population are Fuelling the Growth of the Makeup Market

The changing demographics, innovation in products & technologies, and shifting consumer behavioral perceptions are influencing the makeup sector to a large extent. The growth of the affluent female baby boomer generation, an increasing number of women in the working class and the growing urban population are fuelling the growth of the makeup market over the globe. In addition, growing disposable income is rising affordability among the consumers and is promoting the purchase of makeup products. Additionally, young men are also seeking for make-up due to the increasing image consciousness among them and the rapidly growing social media and the entertainment industry has facilitated the demand for men’s makeup products.

In addition, major trends of veganism and cruelty free cosmetics due to increased awareness about animal rights awareness is encouraging the makeup brands to produce new and innovative products. This, has also resulted in the expansion of several startups with ultra-modern product offerings in this highly saturated multi-billion dollar industry. These startups are tapping into niche markets such as clean, vegan and cruelty-free makeup products due to escalating demand for these products. Milk Makeup, Memebox, Seed Beauty, MatchCo, and Function of Beauty are some of the new beauty brands in the makeup industry that is capturing the huge attention of millennial consumers.

Moreover, the major brands are also diversifying their product offerings to meet the continuously changing requirements of the consumers. For instance, Urban Decay has launched Vice Lip Chemistry, a completely customized lip shade. Similarly, e.l.f. Cosmetics has recently launched a personal foundation shade named, Mix to Match Foundation Adjuster and Sephora has launched a Beauty Amplifier Universal Lip Pencil that works for every skin tone.

New makeup products are created on a regular basis in order to meet the consumers’ needs and expectations. Moreover, technology is greatly influencing the makeup industries and manufacturers are starting to use technologies such as Augmented Reality and IoT. Major brands like Urban Decay and L’Oreal Paris have already implemented augmented reality into their beauty brands. Urban Decay has developed an interactive application that allows customers to test out products before they actually purchase them.

Similarly, L’Oreal Paris has also created an app where users can try on different kinds of makeup by overlaying lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, and many more onto the user’s own face virtually and helps the user find the perfect shade match as per the customers’ choices and skin tone. This offers heaps of value to customers as it takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect makeup colors and also helps to reduce the need to return used makeup. The implementation of technology in makeup also provides a more personalized and unique experience to the customers. The makeup industry is also planning to integrate IoT into makeup products; L’Oreal is planning to incorporate IoT into their makeup products and is focusing on the development of connected cosmetic products. This technology is expected to help advice customers on trying new shades of makeup products and have the ability to help customers with future purchases.

Asia Pacific Holds the Largest Share in the Makeup Market

As per the geographic trends, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the makeup market. In the Asia Pacific region, the number of middle-aged women in the Asia-Pacific region is rising at an unprecedented rate and they represent one of the most affluent parts of the makeup industry. In addition, Asian countries such as China and India have a large number of beauty conscious millennial and Gen-Z population drives the growth of the Asia Pacific makeup market. There is also a significant demand for products such as lipsticks, eye makeup and nail paints from countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and India due to a large number of working women in these countries. The growth of women in the workforce also contributes to the growth of the Asia Pacific makeup market. North America holds the second largest share in the makeup market due to increased disposable income and high spending on grooming among the people in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the increased consumption of luxury makeup products, male makeup products, natural, vegan and cruelty-free makeup products are major trends influencing the growth of the North America makeup market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global makeup market covers segments such as types of makeup, end users, and distribution channel. On the basis of types of makeup, the sub-markets include hair makeup, face makeup, lip makeup, eye makeup, and nail makeup. The face makeup market segment covers foundation, blush, concealer, and others. The lip makeup market is further bifurcated intoLipstick, lip gloss, and others; while eye makeup market covers analysis of the product types such as mascaras, eye liners and others. On the basis of end users, the sub-markets include women, and men. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include supermarket/hypermarkets, exclusive brand stores, departmental stores, online/e-commerce channels, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, Kao Corporation, AmorePacific Corporation, Shiseido Company, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal S.A., Unilever, and Other Companies.

