Global Luxury Handbag Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Luxury Handbag Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global luxury handbag market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of luxury handbag. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the luxury handbag market during the period. The global luxury handbag market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Rapid changes and advances are taking place in the fashion industry. The changing lifestyle of the young generation is promoting changes in the fashion industry. The leading players in the luxury handbag market are focusing on new product launches, mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share. For instance, Michael Kors Holdings Limited acquired Versace fashion house. The acquisition of Versace has made Michael Kors Holdings Limited a leading global fashion luxury group in the world.

Availability of Handbags in Attractive Shapes and Sizes Drive the Growth of the Luxury Handbag Market

The changing taste and preferences are contributing to changes in the fashion industry. The availability of handbags in attractive shapes and sizes drive the growth of the luxury handbag market. The new innovative and trendy bags are contributing to the growth of the luxury handbag market. The increasing number of working women and rising disposable income boosts the growth of the luxury handbag market.

In addition, the growing demand for multipurpose bags stimulates the growth of the luxury handbag market. On the other hand, the availability of duplicate premium luxury bags hinders the growth of the luxury handbag market. Moreover, new developments in luxury handbags such as tech-handbags that combine technology with fashion to form handbags create opportunities for the growth of the luxury handbag market. The new high-tech handbags have facilities such as phone chargers and tracking devices.

Europe is Anticipated to Have a Dominant Share in the Luxury Handbag Market

Geographically, the global luxury handbag market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to have a dominant share in the luxury handbag market. The easy availability of premium handbags and rising disposable income contribute to the growth of the luxury handbag market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the luxury handbag market. The changing fashion trends in the Asia-Pacific region propel the growth of the luxury handbag market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is also expected to have a significant growth in the luxury handbag market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global luxury handbag market covers segments such as type, material, gender, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include handbag, backpack, wallet, and other types. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include cotton, leather, nylon, and synthetic. On the basis of gender, the sub-markets include men, and women. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include retailer, department stores, and online channels.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Wan Lima, Macy’s, Inc., Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Phillip Lim, ProenzaSchouler, Derek Alexander, Stella McCartney, Rebecca Minkoff, PVH Corp., Gucci, and Other companies.

