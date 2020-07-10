Global Luxury Apparels Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Luxury Apparels Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global luxury apparels market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of luxury apparels. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the luxury apparels market during the period. The global luxury apparels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The evolving consumer preferences and tastes are creating a demand for the luxury apparels market. Further, increasing disposable income, the change in lifestyle patterns owing to rapid urbanization, growth in emerging countries are driving the demand for the luxury apparels market. Moreover, the growing online access and smartphone penetration open plenty of e-commerce opportunities.

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Provides a Growing Demand for the Luxury Apparels Market

Hence, a surge in e-commerce sales provides a growing demand for the luxury apparels market. Additionally, not only the earth’s population increased, but demand for clothing is also growing, hence the shopping urge has taken on a quasi-addictive quality. In the era of fashion bloggers and Instagram, celebrities are not preferred to be seen in the same outfits as another. This is driving the global luxury apparels market.

However, the clothing industry is the second dirtiest industry in the world. It is processed by energy-intensive processes, high water consumption and the use of non-renewable resources. Thus, overproduction has a huge impact on the environment and huge waste is accumulated. Moreover, consumers are growing aware of the impact of their consumption habits on the environment. Hence, the luxury apparels industry has also growing conscious of this trend. They start providing eco-friendly alternatives to traditional raw materials such as they are offering animal-free leather among other materials. This is providing immense opportunities for the luxury apparels market.

North America is Dominating the Global Luxury Apparels Market

North America is dominating the global luxury apparels market followed by the Europe region owing to the growing demand for luxury goods including luxury apparels in the region. Further, the growing attraction of high purchasing power, luxury lifestyle, and the influence of celebrity endorsement is driving the growth of the market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in upcoming years owing to improving distribution networks across the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global luxury apparels market covers segments such as product material, end-user, and distribution channel. On the basis of product material, the sub-markets include cotton, silk, leather, and denim. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include men, women, and children. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include offline, and e-commerce.

Companies Profiled

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Versace, Hermès International S.A, Prada S.P.A., Kering SA, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E, Burberry Group Inc, Giorgio Armani S.P.A, Dolce And Gabbana, Ralph Lauren Corporation, and Hugo Boss A.G.

