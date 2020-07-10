Future of Global Luxury Hotels Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Luxury Hotels Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global luxury hotels market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of luxury hotels. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the luxury hotels market during the period. The global luxury hotels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

The leading players in the luxury hotels market are investing in infrastructure and upgrading their services offerings. The manor players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share and increase profitability. For instance, Marriott International, Inc. acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, LLC. The acquisition has enabled Marriott to offer leading lifestyle brands and a significant global footprint.

Growing Travel and Tourism Industry Drives the Growth of the Luxury Hotels Market

The growing travel and tourism industry drives the growth of the luxury hotels market. Factors such as globalization, industrialization, and urbanization contribute to the growth of the luxury hotels market. The increasing number of business travelers promotes the growth of the luxury hotels market. Luxury hotels offer different services such as a comfortable stay, SPA, swimming pool, and fitness center. The rising disposable income fuel the growth of luxury hotels market. The changing lifestyle pattern propels the growth of the luxury hotels market.

In addition, hotel owners are using advertising and branding strategies to increase the popularity of the hotel that contributes to the growth of the luxury hotels market. The rising number of global events and parties boosts the growth of the luxury hotels market. On the other side, high costs for the services provided hamper the growth of the luxury hotels market. Moreover, the rising use of technology in luxury hotels is promoting innovation and uniqueness that create novel opportunities for the growth of the luxury hotels market.

North America is Expected to Have a Dominant Share in the Global Luxury Hotels Market

Geographically, the global luxury hotels market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a dominant share in the global luxury hotels market. The rising disposable income in the United States contributes to the growth of the North America luxury hotels market. Europe is also anticipated to grow in the luxury hotels market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific the region is growing in the global luxury hotels market owing to rapid infrastructural development.

Segment Covered

The report on global luxury hotels market covers segments such as product type, and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include business hotels, suite hotels, airport hotels, resorts, and other hotels. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include room, food and beverages, SPA, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Marriott International, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, ITC Hotels, Jumeirah International LLC, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and Other companies.

