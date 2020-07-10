Antiemetics Market Trends, Size, significant challenges, Specifications, Analysis Forecast To 2025

The Global Antiemetics Market has been segmented into agents, drug type, application, and distribution channel.



Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Antiemetics Market Trends is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and account for USD 6.7 Billion in 2025.

The Global Antiemetics Market is expected to grow at a steady pace. There are numerous antiemetics agents available for the treatment of nausea and vomiting, including; dopamine antagonists, anticholinergics, antihistamines, serotonin antagonists, and others. The key players manufacturing these products include GSK, Merck, and Pfizer Inc. As these players generate their maximum revenue from the Americas for the market, the region accounted for significant share across the globe.

The market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate. The significant factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing the number of postoperative procedures, pregnancy-induced nausea, and acute gastroenteritis, further influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for novel therapeutics and the increasing prevalence of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) is responsible for positive market growth.

Segmentation

By agents, the market has been segmented into dopamine antagonists, anticholinergics, antihistamines, serotonin antagonists, cannabinoids, and others. Furthermore, dopamine antagonists is segmented into phenothiazines (chlorpromazine, prochlorperazine), butyrophenones (droperidol, domperidone ), and benzamides. Moreover, serotonin antagonists is further divided into ondansetron, granisetron. The others segment includes dexamethasone and propofol. Dopamine accounted for the largest market share majorly due to FDA approval for the maximum number of application

By drug type, the market is segmented into prescribed and OTC. Prescribed drugs accounted for the large share by drugs type due to the high cost of the drugs when compared to OTC and also are most prescribed by the professionals.

Based on application, the market is segmented into chemotherapy, motion sickness, stomach flu, pregnancy, postoperative surgery, and others. Postoperative surgery accounted for the largest market share on the basis of attributing to an increasing number of surgery procedures and mandatory postoperative procedures for the same.

The global antiemetics market, by distribution channel, has been a retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, online. On the basis of distribution channel, retail pharmacies accounted for the largest share due to the presence of a large number of retail pharmacies across the globe.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Antiemetics Market are GSK (UK), Merck (US), Sanofi-Aventis (France), Pfizer Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Baxter International (US), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. (India) and others.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas are anticipated to dominate the global antiemetics market owing to the growing clinical research & development budgets by both public and private organizations in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for novel therapeutics and the abundant presence of significant manufacturer in the region. Additionally, rising postoperative procedures is expected to influence the growth of the market. According to a study, it is found that PONV occurs in nearly 30% of the general surgical population and up to 70% to 80% of high-risk surgical patients. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market in the global antiemetics market owing to well-developed research infrastructure, increasing healthcare awareness in the region, and high expenditure in pharmaceutical research.

Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure is boosting the market in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the growing interest of major key players in entering emerging markets, increasing development in the pharmaceutical industry in this region. Moreover, increasing the adoption of chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer expected to influence the growth of the market. The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the least share of the global antiemetics market. Moreover, the significant market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the increasing investment by major manufacturers and changing healthcare reforms.

