Protein Expression Market Worth $3.0 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 10.4%

Recent Market Developments

· COVID-19 pandemic has caused a vaccine finding spree among the major nations. As the contagion spreads and caseload rises, waves of the disease are never too far from the public health. Several vaccine finding collaborations like WHO’s Solidarity trials, Gilead’s initiative among others are looking for the necessary vaccine. This has caused a rise in the demand for protein expression systems all around, gove a unprecedented boost to the market growth.

· In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific is set to Acquire QIAGEN N.V. Tis collaboration expands specialty diagnostics portfolio with attractive molecular diagnostics capabilities, including infectious disease testing. Also, it complements leading life sciences offering with innovative sample preparation, assay and bioinformatics technologies. This expansion with QIAGEN will boost the companies activity in biosciences, which will keep the demand in protein expression and purification sytems market buoyant.

U.S. protein expression market, by expression systems, 2014–2025 (USD million)

“Try a Free Sample Report” Click the link below:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-expression-market

——————————————————————————————————————————

· In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that it completed the acquisition of BioTek Instruments, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. The BioTek acquisition expanded Agilent’s growing presence and expertise in cell analysis and strengthens the company’s position in the large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas. The combined portfolio will allow Agilent to deliver a range of unique cell analysis workflows to provide customers the ability to obtain deeper, more reliable insights across a variety of cell analysis applications. This combination expanded the company’s presence in biopharma, academia and research, as customers seek to understand complex cellular environments and interactions. As the both companies join forces, demand for the protein expression and purification systems are going to see a rise.

· In coronavirus, S and N proteins are present. Among them N proteins are generally used as markers in diagnostic assays, leading to its determination. This has caused protein expression and purification system to get a boost in diagnostics as well as vaccine research, all over the world. For example, Sherlock Biosciences, an Engineering Biology company dedicated to making diagnostic testing better, faster and more affordable, has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Sherlock CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 kit for the detection of the virus that causes COVID-19, providing results in approximately one hour.

· In 2019, Merck acquired Tilos, a biopharmaceutical developer, famous for trying to develop a latent TGF beta complex for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis and autoimmune diseases. This acquisition will create an ample room for development and usage of protein expression and purification systems.

· In 2019, Promega Corporation announced it has signed a license agreement with MilliporeSigma, a leader in genome editing, to access MilliporeSigma’s foundational CRISPR genome-editing technology. Under the agreement, Promega will create new research products for investigating endogenous biology, including those for drug development. These tools will allow researchers to better read the physiological or natural levels of protein expression, providing a more accurate understanding of protein behavior. This development has a tremendous potential to keep the protein expression market buzzing for the coming years.

· In 2018, according to World Health Organizations, 9.6 million people died due to cancer. This accounts to 1 in 6 deaths worldwide. This key statistic highlights the importance of protein expression in developing the vaccines for the deadly disease. Along with this, it was estimated that more than 339 million people suffer from asthma. Asthma is the most common noncommunicable disease among children. Most deaths occur in older adults. Asthma is a public health problem not just for high-income countries; it occurs in all countries regardless of the level of development. Protein expression market grows on these concerns and rightly so.

· In 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched a single-cell sequencing system with Illumina and acquired a major competitor in the digital PCR space, RainDance Technologies. These activities positioned the research tools provider for several trends on the horizon, including liquid biopsy. Droplet-based technologies increase precision and reliability by partitioning the sample into as many as 10 million picoliter-sized droplets. These are then amplified in a controlled and reliable way and tagged with fluorescent molecules. If the droplet contains the target molecule it will glow. If it doesn’t, it won’t. By counting these yes or no responses, the researcher can reliably quantify the total number of target molecules in a sample with high sensitivity.