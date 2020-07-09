Peptide Synthesis Market Will Reach at a Highest CAGR of 8.30% by 2026

Global peptide synthesis market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Peptide synthesis is the process utilized for the production of peptides that are commonly known as peptide bonds and characterized as having multiple amino acids linked with amide bonds. This process involves synthesis by condensing carboxyl group of a specific amino acid with another group. These peptides are widely utilized in various research activities, pharmaceutical development and other activities of healthcare researches.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global peptide synthesis market are PolyPeptide Group; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Enamine Ltd; Alfa Chemistry; CEM Corporation; GenScript; AAPPTec; Bachem Holding; AnaSpec, Inc.; Biotage; GYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB; Advanced ChemTech; New England Peptide, Inc.; Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; USV Private Limited; ScinoPharm Taiwan; CPC Scientific Inc.; JPT Peptide Technologies; LifeTein LLC; Biomatik; GL Biochem（Shanghai）Corporation.Ltd.; Creative Diagnostics; Syngene; Purolite among others.

Segmentation: Global Peptide Synthesis Market

• By Type (Under 75%, 75-85%, Above 85%), Product (Equipment, Reagents & Consumables, Others)

• By Technology (SPPS, SPS, LPPS, Hybrid & Recombinant)

• By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnosis, Research), End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CMO/CRO, Academic & Research Institutes)

• By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Peptide Synthesis Market

Global peptide synthesis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of peptide synthesis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

• Increasing volume of peptide therapeutics and presence of a strong pipeline of these therapeutics; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

• Focus from various authorities for the development of advanced levels of peptide synthesizers is another factor uplifting the growth of this market in the forecast period

• Greater expenditure being incurred on researches and enhanced funding availability for R&D also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

• Unavailability of streamlined regulations for the development of therapeutic peptides is restricting this market growth

• Complications associated with development of peptide synthesis on a large-scale will also hinder the market growth

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Current and future of global peptide synthesis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

• Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

• The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

• All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

• All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

