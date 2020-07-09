How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Inventory Tags Industry?

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Inventory Tags Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global inventory tags market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of inventory tags. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the inventory tags market during the period. The global inventory tags market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

For identification and differentiation, the objects in the inventories are labeled or tagged. The tags help in the smooth functioning of the warehouse and proper inventory management. The inventory tags can be of various types depending on the material and identification technology. The market for inventory tags is highly competitive and consolidated in nature.

Only a few of the major players in the market control a substantial part of the market share. The key players in the market including 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tyco International plc, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Brady Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology Inc and others are focusing on developing innovative products and technologies to sustain their share in the market.

Increasing Demand for Efficient Tracking is Supporting the Growth Inventory Tags Market

The rise in the use of inventory tags is majorly driving the inventory tags market. Increasing demand for track and trace technology for inventory management has expanded in order to decrease the overhead expenses and wastage in the inventories. Moreover, the growing efforts toward standardization are expanding the demand for inventory tags. Through standardization, the functioning in the inventories can be carried out smoothly, which reduces the time and effort for inventory management.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for efficient tracking is supporting the growth of the inventory tags market. However, the lack of skilled labor and the high initial cost is the major restraining factor for the growth of the inventory tags market. Nevertheless, the growth in the e-commerce industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for warehouses to store their goods, which require tags to manage them properly.

Europe Generated the Highest Revenue for Inventory Tags, Dominating the Global Market

In terms of geography, Europe generated the highest revenue for inventory tags, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the European region attributed to the government initiative to annihilate counterfeit products and advancement in technologies. Moreover, the highly organized industries and retail sectors in the region are expected to grow the Europe inventory tags market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global inventory tags market covers segments such as material, technology, and end users. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include plastics, paper, metal, and other materials. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include barcode, RFID, and QR code. On the basis of end users, the sub-markets include industrial, logistics, retail, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tyco International plc, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Brady Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology Inc., Smartrac N.V., Hewlett-Packard Company, Cenveo Corporation, and other companies.

