Hair Supplements Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Rising Number of Health-Conscious People Fuels the Growth

In 2018, L’Oreal acquired Logocos Naturkosmetik which is the German beauty company. The acquisition has enhanced the strengths of both companies. Companies operating the hair supplements market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maximize their market share.

The growing awareness about the nutritional health benefits of hair supplements drives the growth of the hair supplements market. The easy availability of hair supplement products contributes to the growth of the hair supplements market.

The rising number of health-conscious people fuels the growth of the hair supplements market. Nowadays, women are becoming a key part of the workforce. This encourages them to be self-conscious and becomes aware of healthy habits to nourish themselves.

Hairs are an important part of one’s personality. Hair loss is becoming a problem for many men and women owing to inappropriate diet and sometimes genetic disorders. Doctors also recommend hair supplements to treat hair loss and enhance the health of hairs contributing to the growth of the hair supplements market.

On the flip side, hair supplements require time to show results that hinder the growth of the hair supplements market. Moreover, research and development in hairs related problems and new product launches in hair supplements create new opportunities for the growth of the hair supplements market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold A Dominant Share

Geographically, the hair supplements market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share in the global hair supplements market owing to the growing number of health-conscious people in the region. North America is anticipated to grow in the global hair supplements market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

The rising consumer preference for the nutritional products in the North American region drives the growth of the North American hair supplements market. Europe is growing in the global hair supplements market due to increasing consumer’s disposable income.

Report on Global Hair Supplements Market Covers Segments Such As Ingredients, Distribution Channel, and Form

On the basis of ingredients, the sub-markets include vitamin a, biotin, saw palmetto extract, vitamin d, folic acid, and other ingredients. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include a supermarket, hypermarket, online channels, and pharmacy. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include capsules, pills, and tablets.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Viviscal Ltd., Country life, LLC, L’Oreal S.A., Nature’s Bounty Co., New Chapter, Inc., Elvanveda, Inc., Parapharmacie Paraphatmanet, Brock Beauty Inc, Imedeen, The Boots Company, Plc, and Other Companies.

