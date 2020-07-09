Glucose Syrup Market 2019 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Our latest research report entitled Glucose Syrup Market (by grade (food, pharma, and other grades), source (barley, cassava, corn, potatoes, rice), application (sweetening agent, wine, and other applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Glucose Syrup.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Glucose Syrup cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Glucose Syrup growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Rising Investments For Research and Development by Food and Beverage Manufacturers Propel the Growth

The key players in the glucose syrup market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agrana Group, Roquette, Cargill Inc., Ingredian Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Grain Processing Corporation, Queen Fine Foods, Bakers Kitchen, Karo Syrup, and other companies. Companies are focusing on new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions that contribute to market share expansion.

Glucose syrup is widely utilized to maintain the smooth texture in confectionary items that drives the growth of the glucose syrup market. The increasing demand for glucose syrups by chefs contributes to the growth of the glucose syrup market. Glucose syrup is utilized in the ice-cream industry to prevent crystallization that propels the growth of the glucose syrup market.

The rising investments for research and development by food and beverage manufacturers propel the growth of the glucose syrup market. Glucose syrup does not affect the appearance of the product. The rising use of glucose syrup in fruit tart and jams stimulates the growth of the glucose syrup market. In addition, glucose syrup is used in the food industry encouraging the growth of the glucose syrup market.

The increasing use of glucose syrup in convenience food and the growing demand for glucose syrup in baked food items propels the growth of the glucose syrup market. On the flip side, the consumption of glucose syrup results in weight gain that hampers the growth of the glucose syrup market. Moreover, glucose syrup manufacturers are adopting strategic collaborations to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the glucose syrup market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold A Dominant Share

Based on geography, the global glucose syrup market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a dominant share in the global glucose syrup market. The rising need for sugar replacement in countries like India and China drives the growth of the glucose syrup market in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is anticipated to grow in the global glucose syrup market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow in the global glucose syrup market owing to the increasing demand for glucose syrup.

Report on Global Glucose Syrup Market Covers Segments Such As Grade, Source, and Application

On the basis of grade, the sub-markets include food, pharma, and other grades. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include barley, cassava, corn, potatoes, rice, and other sources. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include sweetening agents, wine, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agrana Group, Roquette, Cargill Inc., Ingredian Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Grain Processing Corporation, Queen Fine Foods, Bakers Kitchen, Karo Syrup, and Other companies.

