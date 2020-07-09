Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global licensed sports merchandise market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of licensed sports merchandise. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the licensed sports merchandise market during the period. The global licensed sports merchandise market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Licensed sports merchandise is apparel and other products, related to sports clubs or sportspersons, manufactured and sold in retail, by licensed sports goods manufacturers or retailers, for promoting the brands. The licensed companies pay a certain percentage of royalty to the sports entities for the merchandise sold under the license using copyrighted logos and other branding properties.

Licensed sports merchandise is a mode of marketing the sports brand and for that sportspersons are roped in for advertisements featuring the merchandise. Sporting goods manufacturers produce an exclusive range of products for each sporting season, retro sports gears to commemorate special sporting occasions, special gears for championship finals, and to celebrate championship victories. Some of the major sports with significant share in the licensed sports merchandise market include baseball, basketball, football, formula 1, golf, ice hockey, rugby and tennis among others.

The increasing popularity of sports leagues due to the global broadcasting by sports channels, online streaming, and mobile streaming is driving the growth of the global licensed sports merchandise market. The increasing interest in sporting activities among people as well as increasing participation in sports drive the demand for sporting goods and it further enhances the growth of the market. Growing demand for sports apparel of major sports teams and sports persons with imprints of logos, personal names and numbers enhances the growth of the market.

Moreover, the expansion of sports apparel stores by licensed sports apparel manufacturers and retailers that sell exclusive merchandise goods is aiding the growth of the sports merchandise market. On the other side, the availability of fake sports merchandise products and a higher price for merchandise are major restraints of the global sports merchandise market. Moreover, owing to the huge fan following for major sporting leagues and events in developing countries due to the television exposure is generating growth opportunities licensed sports merchandise market in upcoming years.

North America Dominated the Growth for the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

As per the geographies, North America dominated the growth for the licensed sports merchandise market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market. The growing popularity of sporting leagues, growing demand for sporting goods, e-commerce expansion, adoption of advanced technologies are the major factors that drive the growth of the North American sports merchandise market.

Huge foreign investments in sporting clubs in various countries, the increasing popularity of European sporting leagues globally, and the European fans loyalty in terms of buying new merchandise regularly drive the growth of the European market. Asia Pacific market is driven by the increasing fan following of sporting leagues in other regions and the increasing presence of branded sports merchandise retail stores as well as online stores.

Segment Covered

The report on global licensed sports merchandise market covers segments such as product type, distribution channel, and end user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include footwear, apparels, accessories, video games, and toys. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include e-commerce, department stores, and specialty stores. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include children, men, and women.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Adidas AG, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc., G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., Knights Apparel, Inc., Nike, Inc., Prada S.p.A., Puma SE, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Under Armour, Inc., VF Corporation, and Other companies.

