Global Household Cleaners Industry 2019, Deep Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Household Cleaners Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global household cleaners market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of household cleaners. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the household cleaners market during the period. The global household cleaners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Importance of Clean-Living Space is Driving the Growth for Household Cleaners Market

Household cleaners are chemical products used for pest control, maintain hygiene and cleaning. Inappropriate cleaning of the household can result in a number of diseases such as diarrhea and Buruli ulcer. These household cleaners are comprising of several cleaning agents such as degreaser, acids, surfactants, and alkalis which helps in preventing infection such as cyanobacteria, streptococcaceae, acidobacteria and staphylococcaceae caused by harmful microbes.

Increasing awareness regarding the importance of clean-living space is driving the growth for household cleaners’ market. To prevent germs these household cleaners are important commodities in urban homes. Further, change in living standard, rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power of the individual in developing economies are also boosting the demand for household cleaner market. Introduction of a new product such as fabric refreshers and surface deodorizers are being used for commercial applications such as hospitality sectors.

Addition to this, accessibility of numerous household cleaning products to wash and clean dishes, laundry, glass, bathrooms, furniture, mirrors, and floor are supporting the growth of the market. Rising innovation in ingredients, packaging, and fragrances are also some of the reasons boosting the growth of household cleaner market. On the other side, toxic chemicals and artificial fragrances added to these cleansers may cause irritation in eyes, headache, cause a sore throat and others are anticipated to be restraining the market growth for household cleaners market. Besides, innovation in fragrances and packaging is likely to generate growth opportunity in the upcoming years.

North America Dominated the Market Growth for Household Cleaner Market

In terms of geographies, North America dominated the market growth for household cleaner market. In North America region factors such as awareness regarding the importance of cleansers and high standard of living are driving the growth for the market. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the second largest market for household cleaner market. Due to increasing concerns regarding the side effects of infectious diseases on health, growing preference for the healthy lifestyle, and rising urbanization in developing economies such as India and China are some of the factors further, supporting the growth of the household cleaner market.

Segment Covered

The report on global household cleaners market covers segments such as product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include surface cleaners, specialty cleaners, and bleaches. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include bathroom cleaners, kitchen cleaners, floor cleaners, and fabric care. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include hypermarkets, online stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Seventh Generation, Inc, Godrej Consumer Products, Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Unilever, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive, Kao Corporation, Bombril S.A, and McBride plc.

