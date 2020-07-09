Global Hospital Disinfectant Products Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Hospital Disinfectant Products Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global hospital disinfectant products market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of hospital disinfectant products. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the hospital disinfectant products market during the period.

Hospitals disinfectant manufacturers are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maximize their market share. Companies are focusing on research and development to enhance the quality of their products. Hospital-acquired infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections. Companies are providing new products to fight against these infections.

Increasing Number of Cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections Drives the Growth of Hospital Disinfectant Products Market

The increasing number of cases of hospital-acquired infections drives the growth of hospital disinfectant products market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, in American hospitals, there are around 1.7 million infections and 99000 associated deaths each year. Hospital-acquired infections are nosocomial infections. Disinfectants are necessary for hospitals to prevent bacteria and other microbial infections. The increasing awareness about such infections contributes to the growth of hospital disinfectant products market. Stringent rules and regulations like Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act enforce hospitals to ensure cleanliness in their facilities. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure stimulates the growth of hospital disinfectant products market.

On the flip side, the availability of various cleaning alternatives hampers the growth of hospital disinfectant products market. Lack of information about the use of disinfectants as recommended by the manufacturer hampers the growth of hospital disinfectant products market. Modern technologies such as no-touch decontamination technology hinder the growth of hospital disinfectant products market. Moreover, research and development create numerous opportunities for the growth of the hospital disinfectant market.

North America is Anticipated to Have a Dominant Share in Global Hospitals Disinfectant Products Market

North America is anticipated to have a dominant share in global hospitals disinfectant products market. The rising number of surgeries in fuel the growth of the North America hospital disinfectant product market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the hospital disinfectant product market over the forecast period. The increasing number of hospital-acquired infections in the Asia-pacific region propel the growth of hospital disinfectant products market.

Segment Covered

The report on global hospital disinfectant products market covers segments such as type, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include skin cleanser, surface cleaners, air cleaners, water cleaners, and other types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include hospital, medical center, clinic, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Colgate-Palmolive, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Ecolab Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., and Other companies.

