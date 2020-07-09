Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding and Test Equipment Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2024

The latest report on Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding and Test Equipment Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding and Test Equipment Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding and Test Equipment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Increasing Numbers of Electronic Devices and Various Test Equipment

EMC shielding is a protection provided for electrical and electronic devices to protect them from electromagnetic insulation. Hence it is the ability of the electrical equipment to perform efficiency in an electromagnetic environment. Increase in wireless broadband infrastructure as well as increase in the advancement in n 5G network has contributed to the growth of the market.

Increasing numbers of electronic devices and various test equipment such as EMI test generator, signal generator and amplifier are used to perform different emission test which is driving the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with Electromagnetic compatibility and shielding are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Rising Execution of Electronic System Mainly in Automotive Sector Would Create Greater Opportunities

Moreover, Demand for smartphones, wearable electronics such smartwatches, fitness and activity tracker and development towards advanced mobile infrastructure such 4G-LTE and LTE-A would further support the global electromagnetic compatibility shielding market. However, rising execution of electronic system mainly in automotive sector would create greater opportunities. Automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense are the next major applications of electromagnetic compatibility shielding and expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

