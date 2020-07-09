Europe And MEA Condom Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion By 2026

The Europe and Middle East and Africa condom market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, based on a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing initiatives for the promotion and distribution of condoms is expected to boost the growth. Rise in unintended pregnancies, awareness among the young population due to adequate sex education in developed countries, and growing demand from sexually active individuals to enhance their sex life are other significant factors anticipated to drive the growth.

Condoms provide dual protection against unwanted pregnancies and STIs. It is advocated as the most effective medical device for prevention of HIV by global healthcare organizations such as WHO, UNFPA, and UNAIDS. Awareness programs regarding the product are expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years. A study by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) published in 2018 revealed that effective condom programs could avert 700 million STI cases, 17 million HIV infections, and 420 million unintended pregnancies by 2030 in high burden countries.

The demand for condoms from sex workers and LGBTQ community is increasing, with rising awareness regarding STIs and HIV transmission. Rising government initiatives to drive awareness among young and high-risk population have improved in many countries is expected to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in June 2017, the Ministry of Health in France announced reimbursement for condoms prescribed by a doctor or a midwife.

Public sector brands are made available at healthcare centers, clubs, and public facilities, while subsidized and commercial brands are sold at pharmacies, retail stores, and online sites. Effective promotion, brand recognition, and new and innovative product launch are the key factors aiding the manufacturers to grow in the condom industry. For instance, in April 2017, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. launched a new range of condoms, XOXO, which are offered in gender-neutral colors. The product is designed to appeal to women and is expected to boost the company’s revenue.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

In Europe, mass merchandizers are expected to witness fastest growth owing to changing consumer perception about promotion and selling of condoms in mass retail channels

Moreover, reducing social stigma associated with buying condoms from retail pharmacies is encouraging customers to approach drug stores and pharmacies

As people have become more aware about prevention of HIV and other STIs and their sexual needs, sale of condoms based on flavors, colors, texture, and size from retail stores and drug stores have increased significantly

In Middle East and Africa, condoms are primarily distributed free of cost or at subsidised rate to promote the usage and raise awareness regarding prevention of HIV and STIs. Public and social marketing brands are distributed among population who cannot afford the product. The commercial brands of condom serves the rest of the population

In 2017, Assessment of the Retail Environment of Male Condoms in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia report stated that around 850 million free condoms were distributed by the public sector in these countries

Some of the major players operating in the Europe and Middle East and Africa condom market are are FUJI LATEX CO., LTD.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Karex Berhad; LELO; LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.; Mayer Laboratories, Inc.; Ritex GmbH; Pasante Healthcare LTD.; CPR GmbH; Futura Medical; Restance, Inc., rrtMedcon; and Cupid Limited