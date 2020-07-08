Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020 Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025

The global supply chain analytics market size is projected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2025. Also, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of nearly 16% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supply chain analytics is an advanced and emerging technology. This can be attributed to the increasing need for transparent supply chain operations. Also, the increasing need for real-time and accurate analysis of supply chain operations is boosting the global supply chain analytics market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud-based supply chain solutions is also boosting the adoption of supply chain analytics solutions.
Supply chain analytics technology is in development phases however various organizations are primarily embracing this technology due to its capabilities such as decision-making, cost-saving, and enhanced customer satisfaction. However, due to its cost-efficient solutions, small and medium organizations are the major adopters of supply chain analytics technology. Also, it assists organizations in firming their position in a highly competitive marketplace by allowing them to make strategic decisions. Moreover, numerous organizations are implementing supply chain analytics solutions to improve their supply chain visibility and accomplish high productivity. Hence, such factors cumulative driving the adoption of supply chain analytics across various organizations.
In terms of the solutions segment, the market is divided into procurement analytics, inventory analytics, demand analysis and forecasting, transportation & logistics analytics, and supplier performance analytics. On the contrary, the demand analysis and forecasting segment accumulated the highest growth and it is expected to keep its position over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily accredited to increasing the need to minimize cycle times, reduce investments, and enhance service levels. In the year 2019, the inventory analytics segment accounted for the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to hold the major market share throughout the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for cost-effective supply chain solutions among various organizations. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the existence of major supply chain analytics vendors in this region. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025.
The major players of the global supply chain analytics market are Oracle, SAP, MicroStrategy, TIBCO Software, The AnyLogic Company, SAS Institute, Qlik, Tableau, Software AG, and Cloudera. Moreover, the other prospective players in the supply chain analytics market are Datameer, Domo, RELEX Solutions, BRIDGEi2i, and Savi Technology. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new supply chain analytics solutions. The supply chain analytics market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new advanced strategic solutions to stay competitive in the global market.
Segment Overview of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market
Solutions Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
Procurement Analytics
Supplier performance Analytics
Demand Analysis and Forecasting
Transportation and Logistics Analytics
Inventory Analytics
Organization Size Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
Large Organizations
Small & Medium Organizations
Industry Verticals Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Automotive
Others
Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
