Sports Medicine Market 2020 Latest Trending Technology, Growing Demand, Application, Types, Services, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global sports medicine market is anticipated to cross USD 10.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6.0%. Rising number of sports injuries coupled with increasing number of national and international sporting events is anticipated to fuel the demand for sports medicine in coming years. Development in medical sciences resulting in accurate diagnosis of injury has resulted in evolution and availability of niche therapies to treat specific injuries. Such developments are anticipated to drive the market growth in coming years.

Request sample copy of this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1578

Most common type of sports injuries are confined to ankle, acromioclavicular joint, anterior cruciate ligament, and articular cartilage. Arthritis, injuries, and “separations” are the most common conditions that arise at the AC joint. Arthritis is a disease caused by a cartilage breakdown of the joint. AC joint arthritis is normal in weight lifters, especially with the bench press, and military press (extent). AC joint arthritis can also arise when rotator cuff issues are present.

A sprain is ligament strain injury which supports the ankle. The outer ankle ligaments are the most often damaged when the foot is twisted inwards (inverted). A “lateral” sprain of the ankle is a strain injury to the ligaments in the outer / lower ankle region. It most often happens as the foot is bent backwards in an inversion fracture.

Read complete report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/sports-medicine-market

The segment growth is attributed to rising procedures to treat fracture and ligament injuries, rising adoption of arthroscopy devices coupled with emergence of minimally invasive surgical procedures is anticipated to fuel the market for sports medicine in coming years. The accessories segment is likely to show lucrative growth in near future on account of repeat purchase of items such as tapes, bandages, wraps and others. Increasing adoption of Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation therapy as a primary line of treatment with high number of positive outcomes is likely to favor accessories segment growth in coming years.

In terms of regional markets, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most favorable regional market by 2025. Increasing awareness regarding available product coupled with emergence of medical robots in developing countries is anticipated to drive the demand for medical procedures for treating injuries within the region.

Key vendors in the market include Zimmer Biomet, DJO Global, Wright Group N.V., and many more. Key vendors are concentrating on mergers and acquisition as their strategy to maintain and improve their market position. For instance, Wright Medical Group N.V. acquired Cartiva in October. This acquisition helped the company to strengthen its foot and ankle product portfolio.

Get 10% Discount on Purchase at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1578

Key segments of the global sports medicine market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Body Reconstruction & Repair

Surgical Equipment

Soft Tissue Repair

Bone Reconstruction Devices

Body Support & Recovery

Braces and Other Support Devices

Compression Clothing

Hot & Cold Therapy

Body Monitoring & Evaluation

Cardiac

Respiratory

Hemodynamic

Musculoskeletal

Others

Accessories

Bandages

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Other

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Knees

Shoulders

Ankle & Foot

Back & Spine

Elbow & Wrist

Hips

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1578

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414