Restorative Dentistry Market – Prominent Players and Business Intelligence

Factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic products to restorative dentistry, and increasing demand for restorative dentistry are driving the growth of the global restorative dentistry market.

According to the new market research report restorative dentistry market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210042423

Players in the global restorative dentistry market, such as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), and Septodont Holding (France) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies of product launches, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), and Ultardent Products, Inc. (US) are some of the players focusing on organic growth strategy of new product launches to enhance their market presence.

DENTSPLY SIRONA is one of the leading companies in the global restorative dentistry market. The company offers a robust and broad product portfolio for restorative dentistry. Its product portfolio includes restorative material ( composites, adhesives, liners, glass ionomers, amalgams, and cement), dental equipment, dental implants, and dental prosthetics. The company focuses on increasing its presence in this market through continuous R&D to provide technologically advanced products to its customers.

Danaher is also a leading player in the restorative dentistry market. The company offers a wide range of dental consumables and equipment, restorative materials, equipment, and prosthetic materials, under the Kavo, Kerr, and Nobel Biocare brands. The company caters to a large number of end users, including general dentists, dental specialists including prosthodontists, implantologists, dental hygienists, dental laboratories, and educational, medical, and governmental entities.

Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210042423

Ivoclar Vivadent is another prominent player in the restorative dentistry market. The company offers a broad spectrum of products for dental restoration, including alloys, all-ceramics, digital equipment, furnaces, metal ceramics, CAD/CAM materials, laboratory composites, resins, and other equipment. Ivoclar Vivadent has a well-established geographic presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company strategically focuses on the launching of new products to enhance its product portfolio and establish itself in the restorative dentistry market. In addition, the company focuses on partnerships to establish a strong foothold in the restorative dentistry market. In March 2015, Ivoclar Vivadent partnered with KaVo Dental (Germany) to process its IPS e.max CAD blocks with KaVo’s Arctica CAD/CAM system.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com