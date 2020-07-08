NFV Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2028

The global NFV market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each NFV market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the NFV market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the NFV across various industries.

The NFV market report highlights the following players:

Huawei Technologies

Allot Communications

Arista

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Metaswitch Networks

Nakina Systems

Pluribus Networks

Nokia Corporation

The NFV market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Important regions covered in the NFV market report include:

North America (US , Canada)

Latin America (Argentina , Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

The NFV market report takes into consideration the following segments by Framework:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI)

Virtual Network Functions (VNFs)

Management and Network Orchestration (MANO)

The NFV market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global NFV market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the NFV market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global NFV market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global NFV market.

The NFV market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of NFV in xx industry?

How will the global NFV market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of NFV by 2028?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the NFV?

Which regions are the NFV market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The NFV market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2013

Estimated Year: 2028

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

