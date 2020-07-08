Immunoprecipitation Market Growth Values, Size Projection and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

Various factors are propelling the immunoprecipitation market growth. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing number of research activities in life science, growing need for identifying antigens related to autoimmune diseases, and increasing investments by industries and governments. Additional factors pushing market report include growing awareness regarding personalized therapeutics, rising biotechnology research, a growing number of immunoprecipitation assays to purify and isolate antigens, and repeat purchase of kits.

The global Immunoprecipitation Market Growth is predicted to touch USD 562 million at a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Immunoprecipitation (IP), simply put, is a technique to precipitate a protein antigen out of a solution utilizing an antibody which specifically binds to that specific protein. The process can be used for isolating and concentrating a specific protein from a sample having thousands of various proteins. The IP technique help researchers in identifying the proteins activation status, determining protein modifications that are post-translational, measuring a given protein’s molecular weight, and capturing protein-binding molecules in both the study of protein-nucleic and protein-protein interactions.

On the flip side, the availability of alternative protein purification technologies may hamper the immunoprecipitation market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the immunoprecipitation market report include Geno Technology Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Takara Bio Inc., BioLegend, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Abcam plc, GenScript.

Market Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the immunoprecipitation market report on the basis of product, type, and end user.

Based on type, the immunoprecipitation market is segmented into RNA immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, co-immunoprecipitation, and individual immunoprecipitation.

Based on product, the immunoprecipitation market is segmented into reagent, kit, and others. The reagent segment is again segmented into beads and antibodies.

Based on end user, the immunoprecipitation market is segmented into contract research organizations, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the immunoprecipitation market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include the presence of several market players, increasing research activities, and a well-developed healthcare sector in the region.

The immunoprecipitation market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is chiefly due to the accessibility of funds for research.

The immunoprecipitation market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include growing awareness regarding personalized therapeutics, growing biotechnology research in the region, and growing investment from governments.

The immunoprecipitation market in the Middle East and Africa is predicted to have a small share in the market over the forecast period.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.