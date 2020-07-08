Global Foundation Cream Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Foundation Cream Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global foundation cream market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of foundation cream. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the foundation cream market during the period. The global foundation cream market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The growing beauty consciousness among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to grow this market. Further, the growing influence of the print and electronic media, who mostly focus on the charming figure as their brand ambassador, which has young and glowing skin, is motivating the young men and women to apply foundation cream for their good look.

Foundation cream is liquid or powder-based cream used to cover flaws, to provide uniform color to the complexion of the consumers. Sometimes it is used to alter the natural skin tone and frequently used as a base layer for complex cosmetics products. Besides, it is used as astringent, moisturizer and sunscreen in different countries.

The growing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers and the growing influence of the cosmetics companies through advertisement are helping to grow the demand of the foundation cream for the commercial and domestic application. Further, the emerging economic opportunities in the developing countries for the female population are expected to provide an emerging opportunity for this market.

However, the lack of awareness about the skin benefits of different types of foundation cream among the end-users is restricting the growth of this market for the short term. Moreover, the increasing penetration of telemarketing and online marketing is expected to boost the demand for the different type of foundation cream in the developing countries among aspiring consumers.

North America is the Largest Player in the Foundation Cream Market

Geographically, the foundation cream market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America is the largest player in the foundation cream market, owing to the presence of a large number of beauty cream companies, who are engaged in the cream business.

Further, the presence of a large number of beauty-conscious consumers in this region is helping to grow this market at a significant rate. The Asia-Pacific is the highest growing market, owing to the presence of a large number of the aspiring consumer groups, with continuous increasing paying capacity. Further, the increasing economic opportunities for women consumers in the rural area are helping reach this market at a new height.

Segment Covered

The report on the global foundation cream market covers segments such as type and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include concealer foundation cream, moisturizing foundation cream, and other types. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include retail stores, specialty stores, and online stores.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Sephora USA, Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Neutrogena, Lotus Herbals, Amorepacific Corporation, Kao Corporation, Chanel S.A, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Revlon, Inc., and Procter & Gamble.

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the foundation cream.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.