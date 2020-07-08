Global Fast Food Wrapping Paper Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Fast Food Wrapping Paper Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global fast food wrapping paper market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of fast food wrapping paper. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the fast food wrapping paper market during the period. The global fast food wrapping paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The food and beverage industry has flourished through ages as the population has increased. The growing food industry has boosted the packaging industry as well. The portability of fast-food has developed the requirement for a convenient packaging that is also hand-held. The wrapping paper came as an option for fast food packaging due to its convenience and ease of handling coupled with its sustainability. The fast-food wrapping paper market is highly fragmented with international as well as local players compete with each other to hold their position in the market. The key market players including Amcor Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj, Delfort Group, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Berry Global, Inc, Reynolds Group Holding Limited and others are focusing on developing innovative materials and production techniques to maintain the competitiveness.

Growing On-the-Go and the Fast-Food Industry is Majorly Driving the Fast Food Wrapping Paper Market

The growing on-the-go and the fast-food industry is majorly driving the fast food wrapping paper market. The changing dietary habits of the population has boosted the restaurants and fast-food industry. Fast food requires a special type of packaging that can help in both carrying and eating it at the same time. This in turns increases the demand for wrapping papers.

Moreover, the increasing demand for sustainable packaging is supporting the growth of the fast-food wrapping paper market. Paper wrapping for food is more eco-friendly than plastic bags and containers, which are not easily disposable. Growing awareness among the population regarding environment protection is contributing to the growth of the fast-food wrapping paper market.

However, the increasing prices of raw materials are the major restraining factor for the growth of the fast-food wrapping paper market. Nevertheless, the development of sophisticated and automatic paper producing machines, which can reduce the production cost is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the fast-food wrapping paper market.

North America Generated the Highest Revenue for Fast Food Wrapping Paper, Dominating the Global Market

Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue for fast food wrapping paper, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the North America region attributed to the presence of well-established restaurants and fast-food chains. Moreover, the rise in the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly food packaging solutions in the region is expected to boost the growth of the fast-food wrapping paper market in North America.

Segment Covered

The report on global fast food wrapping paper market covers segments such as material, fast food type, and end-user. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include paper, plastic, and aluminum foil. On the basis of fast food type, the sub-markets include pizza, chicken, sandwiches, burgers, wraps & rolls, and other fast foods. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include restaurants, fast food outlets, hotels, cafes, cinemas, institutional, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amcor Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj, Delfort Group, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Berry Global, Inc, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Advanced Coated Products Ltd., Nordic Paper AS, KRPA Holding CZ, a.s., Seaman Paper Company, and Other Companies.

