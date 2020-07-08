Global Driving Apparel Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Driving Apparel Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global driving apparel market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of driving apparel. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the driving apparel market during the period. The global driving apparel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Growing Awareness about the Importance of Driving Apparel in Motorsports Contributes to the Growth of the Driving Apparel Market

The major players in driving apparel market are investing in research and development to innovate new things in driving apparel market. The availability of unique and attractive driving apparel stimulates consumer demand. Driving apparel manufacturers are adopting strategies such as a merger, acquisitions, and new product launches to maximize their market share in the driving apparel market. Driving apparel provides comfort to the wearer while driving. Also, these apparel reduce the risk of injuries in cases of accidents.

Stringent rules and regulations for road safety enforce the drivers to wear proper driving apparel that drives the growth of the driving apparel market. The rising popularity of motorsport compels the players to wear safety measures, contributing to the growth of the driving apparel market. The rising availability of boots, jackets, gloves, helmets and other accessories fuel the growth of the driving apparel market.

The growing awareness about the importance of driving apparel in motorsports contributes to the growth of the driving apparel market. Driving apparel made with new advanced material like fiberglass stimulate the growth of the driving apparel market. On the other hand, the availability of local products at a low price as compared to branded products hamper the growth of driving apparel market. Moreover, innovations and technological advancement create numerous opportunities for the growth of the diving apparel market.

North America is Anticipated to Be Dominant in the Driving Apparel Market

Geographically, the global driving apparel market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to be dominant in the driving apparel market owing to the rising demand for motorsport. Europe is also expected to grow in the global driving apparel market. Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global driving apparel market, with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing research and development to encourage innovation are contributing to the growth of the driving apparel market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global driving apparel market covers segments such as product type, material type, end user, and vehicle type. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include clothing, footwear, and protective gear. On the basis of material type, the sub-markets include leather, synthetic, and natural fibers. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include men, and women. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include 2-wheeler, and 4-wheeler.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Alpinestars S.p.A., PUMA SE, Fox Head Inc., Scott Sports SA, Under Armour, Inc., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, The Columbia Sportswear Company, Dainese S.p.A., ThorMX, and Other companies.

