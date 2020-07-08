Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Cosmetic Skin Care Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global cosmetic skin care market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of cosmetic skin care. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the cosmetic skin care market during the period. The global cosmetic skin care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The cosmetic skin cares rapidly gaining its popularity among the consumers. The global market for cosmetic skin care has grown remarkably over the years and represents a huge market size. They are the cosmetic products that contain ingredients with the skin care benefit. They also have biologically active ingredients that enrich skin care efficacy. The cosmetic skin care products include face primer, creams, lotions, concealer, sunscreen, face powders and other products that enrich with the numerous active ingredients such as vitamins, phytochemicals, antioxidants, essential oils, and others. Skin care cosmetics are designed to enhance skin health and to repair skin damage.

Growing Desire and Obsessions Amongst People Concerning Their Looks are Driving the Growth of Skin Care Cosmetics Market Worldwide

The growing concern about the harmful effects of excessive usage of conventional cosmetics for skin is rising rapidly. Thus, this is primarily attributed to the rising demand for natural active ingredients-based cosmetics that are favored by the environment and health-conscious consumers. Demand for skin care products is on the rise owing to the growing interest of youngsters in grooming. Youngsters opt for skin whitening & brightening creams & lotions. Growing desire and obsessions amongst people concerning their looks are driving the growth of skin care cosmetics market worldwide.

Moreover, factors such as changing the lifestyle of consumers in developing markets, increasing per capita income and raising awareness about beautification have raised demand for skin care products over the years. In addition, consistent innovation and the development of more effective anti-aging and sun protection products anticipated to driving robust demand for skin care products in the upcoming years. Although driven by the aforementioned factors, growth in this market restricted by growing health concern and various government policies that lowering the usage of antioxidant.

Ever-changing demand for cosmetic products is expected to hamper the growth of cosmetic skin care market. This trend is particularly emerged in Europe region by having a serious impact on regional growth. Additionally, the global cosmetic skin care market anticipated having numerous growth prospects owing to growing research and development investment in order to develop more effective skin care products. The trend towards natural skin care products expected to complement global growth in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is the Largest Market in the Cosmetic Skin Care Market

Among the geography, Asia Pacific is the largest market in the cosmetic skin care market owing to the growing consumption of cosmetics among the youth and rising aging population. Additionally, the growing cosmetic expenditures in several Asian countries is likely to promote its growth in the Asia Pacific region South Korea and Japan are among the countries with the highest per capita expenditure on cosmetics.

Further, North America and Europe hold a significant market share in the cosmetic skin care market. The growing demand for cosmetic skin care products and the growing awareness about skin care cosmetics are the key factors that drive the growth of North America cosmetic skin care products. The factors such as the presence of leading manufactures and the ongoing innovation in skin care cosmetics are contributing to the growth of skin care cosmetic products in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global cosmetic skin care market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include anti-aging, skin whitening, sensitive skin care, anti-acne, dry skin care, warts removal, infants skin care, anti-scars solution, intimate hygiene, and other product types. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include supermarkets and hyper markets, online channels, departmental stores, and convenience stores, pharmacies, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Avon Products Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., ESPA International Ltd., Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf AG, The Body Shop International Limited, and Other companies.

