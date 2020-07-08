Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, Share, Scope, Key Players, Emerging Technology, Revenue, Industry Growth, Factors, Forecast To 2025

The global geospatial imagery analytics market size is projected to reach USD 16 billion by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of over 28% over the forecast period 2018-2025. This can be attributed to the rising demand in the construction and mining sector. Also, the increasing demand for national safety & security is also boosting the global geospatial imagery analytics market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of location-based services is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the geospatial imagery analytics market in the upcoming years.

Request sample copy of this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1564

Globally the enterprises and organizations are leveraging geospatial imagery analytics information to study the effectiveness of their business operations to withstand in the global competitive market. Geospatial imagery analysis provides accurate images through 2D and 3D analysis which comprises analysis of elements below and above the earth’s surface. Moreover, governments, as well as private sectors, are leveraging this technology to create insightful business decisions. Also, it can also be used for disaster management, urban planning, risk valuation, and inspect climatic conditions.

Based on the collection type, the market is segmented into Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellites, and others. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for drones for surveying purposes in hazardous and critical areas. On the contrary, the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is projected to hold its position during the forecast years.

Read complete report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the rising investment by the government to develop advanced satellite systems in this region.

The major players of the global geospatial imagery analytics market are Google, HEXAGON, Oracle, PrecisionHawk, General Electric, Trimble, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, L3Harris Technologies, UrtheCast, and KeyW. Moreover, the other prospective players in the geospatial imagery analytics market are Planet Labs, Robert Bosch GmbH, ESRI, DigitalGlobe, and Autodesk. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new geospatial imagery analytics solutions. The geospatial imagery analytics market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new advanced products and solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

Get 10% Discount on Purchase at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1564

Segment Overview of Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

Type Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Video analytics

Imagery analytics

Collection Type size Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV),

Geographic Information Systems (GIS),

Satellites

Others

Analysis Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Geovisualization

Network analysis

Surface analysis

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1564

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414