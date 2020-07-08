Covid-19 Impact on E-Wallet Market 2020 Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast 2023

Covid-19 Impact on E-Wallet Market – Overview

Development of ecommerce concepts has spread in the market rapidly. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Information and Communications Technology sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The Covid-19 Impact on E-Wallet Market on an international level is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% and is estimated to reach market size USD 2,100 billion approximately by the 2023.

Advancement of technology has led to a rapid pace of development of the market. Smartphones are one of the major factors that have led to widespread penetration of e wallets in the masses. The convenience of having money on demand has triggered the migration of individuals to cashless transactions. Improvement in internet infrastructure and mobile network connectivity has promoted growth of the market.

Key Players:

Market Research Future study identifies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Citrus Payment Solutions (India), Google, Inc. (U.S.), MasterCard (U.S.), Oxigen Services India Pvt. Ltd (India), PayPal Holdings (USA), Samsung Electronics Inc. (South Korea), and Visa (USA) as the key vendors in the global E Wallet Industry.

E-wallet Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by application : entertainment, transportation, banking, retail and others.

: entertainment, transportation, banking, retail and others. Segmentation by type : closed e-wallets, semi-closed e-wallets and open e-wallets.

: closed e-wallets, semi-closed e-wallets and open e-wallets. Segmentation by mode : online and offline.

: online and offline. Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

E-wallet Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of E-wallet market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are contributing a large share in market growth. Followed by Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India which are moving towards cashless economies. Due to increased usage of smartphones, these regions are expected to show high growth opportunities for usage of e-wallets. After demonetization in India, there has been tremendous growth in online payment transfers as well as digital banking. Paytm has achieved 4.7% growth due to this change. In addition to this, FreeCharge doubled its users and is moving towards cashless economy. This will eventually result into tracking all transactions and eradicating black money transactions to some extent.

Intended Audience

Service providers

Software Developers

IT enablers

Cloud providers

Banks

Storage Providers

Software Investors

Database solutions

