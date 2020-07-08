Artificial Neural Network Market Analysis by Industry Trends, Share, Company Overview, Growth Development and Forecast By 2025

The global artificial neural network (ANN) market size is anticipated to reach USD 325 million by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period 2018-2025. This can be attributed to the increasing need to train huge volumes of data. In addition, the growing need to find patterns and get insights from unstructured data is also boosting the global artificial neural network (ANN) market growth.

The artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies have disrupted and constantly bringing revolutions to numerous industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, and others. For example, based on the deep learning method autonomous cars are being developed, retail and other sectors are using this technology to forecast consumers’ behavior and develop numerous business strategies. Moreover, several industry players are adopting this technology to reduce healthcare expenditure. Therefore, such a factor combined driving the demand for artificial neural network market growth globally.

In terms of the application, the market is segmented into signal recognition, data mining, image recognition, and others. the data mining segment accounted for the highest growth and it is projected to keep its position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need to generate insights from unstructured or raw data. On the contrary, the image recognition segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is projected to hold its position during the forecast years.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to strict government regulations however During the forecast period, it is expected that the North American region will dominate the overall market. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the on-going research and developments on deep learning and neural networks by various industry players in this region.

The major players of the global artificial neural network (ANN) market are Qualcomm, Starmind International, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, GMDH, Alyuda, Oracle, and Ward Systems. Moreover, the other prospective players in the artificial neural network (ANN) market are Clarifai, Neurala, NeuralWare, Afiniti, and NeuroDimension. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new artificial neural network (ANN) Platforms. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new artificial neural network platforms and solutions. The artificial neural network market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the already recognized market players are coming up with new innovative services and solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

Segment Overview of Global Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market

Component Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Platform

Services

Application Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Image Recognition

Others

Industry Vertical Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

