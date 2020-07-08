Analysis of the Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Forecast to 2025 Using The Base Year of 2019

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Feminine Hygiene Products Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global feminine hygiene products market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of feminine hygiene products. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the feminine hygiene products market during the period. The global feminine hygiene products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Feminine hygiene products are used during menstruation, vaginal discharge, as well as other body functions, related to the vulva and vagina. Sanitary towels, panty liners, tampons, menstrual cups and feminine wipes are some major feminine hygiene products. Perfumed soaps, gels, and antiseptics are some feminine wash that should be avoided for the daily purpose use because they can affect the healthy balance of bacteria and pH levels in the vagina and cause irritation. In December 2018, Kimberly-Clark Company has added U to its line of feminine hygiene products because the product can break apart during removal and if fragments are left in the body may require medical attention for removal.

Growing Awareness about Personal Hygiene is the Factor Driving the Feminine Hygiene Products Market

The growing awareness about personal hygiene is the factor driving the feminine hygiene products market. An increase in the disposable income of the middle class has led to an increase in women’s appetite for quality hygiene products as well as purchasing power. This factor is enhancing the feminine hygiene products market. Increasing demand for products such as tampons, panty liners in developing countries is impelling the feminine hygiene products market. The increasing number of women in the workforce is propelling the feminine hygiene products market.

However, the less awareness about several hygiene products in several developing and underdeveloped economies yet remains major restraints to the feminine hygiene products market. An increase in environmental awareness is another factor hindering the feminine hygiene products market. Moreover, increasing demand for organic such as organic cotton and biodegradable raw material-based products offer favorable opportunities in the feminine hygiene products market.

North America is the Dominant Region in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the feminine hygiene products market. Increasing awareness about the feminine hygiene products and the presence of dominant players are the factors boosting the feminine hygiene products market in North America. In addition, increasing adoption of the period panties and menstrual cups is another factor enhancing the feminine hygiene products market in North America.

The Asia Pacific holds the second largest market share in the feminine hygiene products market. Growing disposal income enables women to choose from a wide range of hygiene and sanitary solutions are the major factor propelling the feminine hygiene products market. Also, increasing advancement in the retail industry is the factor impelling the feminine hygiene products market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global feminine hygiene products market covers segments such as product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include menstrual products, cleansing products, and other products. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include modern trade, convenience stores, pharmacies, online channels, and other distribution channels.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Procter & Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kao Group, Svenska Cellulosa AB, PayChest Inc., Sanofi S.A., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Unilever PLC, and other companies.

