TradeIndia takes lead with India’s first ever B2B Virtual Trade show 2020

We would like to inform you that Tradeindia is hosting India’s first-ever B2B Virtual Trade show on COVID19 essentials for SMEs, MSMEs, and other businesses and experts.

COVID – 19 Essentials Expo India

India’s First Virtual Event on Essential Products Used during the Covid Pandemic by Tradeindia.com

When: 5th, 6th, and 7th August 2020( Wednesday, Thursday and Friday)

Time : 11AM – 7PM IST

Register at: http://tradeshows.tradeindia.com/covidessentialsexpo/

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS: Tradeindia- India’s first-ever B2B Virtual Trade show

The Trade show will feature some good brands with a variety products at one place from a different country and interested people can connect with them

The trade show will enable exhibitors to participate in exhibitions at very low cost and high scalability

The virtual trade show will help exhibitors to promote their products and interact with customers in an immersive virtual space ( with 3D stalls) that feels just like physical space

The Trade show enable attendees to visit stalls, access business catalogs, interact with exhibitors via chat or video conference/ video calling on a real-time basis and submit inquiries

The exhibitors will get the largest industry database in India of local and global buyers

Tradeindia is opening booking for 60 Booths for this Tradeshow

Tradeindia has 20+ years of experience in conducting trade shows, connecting business and promotion of events etc.