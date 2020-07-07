Thermoplastic Composites Market Segmentation,Technology Trend,Application,Advancement,Regional Analysis amd Growth rate Report

Thermoplastic composites are categorized as discontinuous and continuous composites. Short fiber thermoplastics and long fiber thermoplastics are the two widely used thermoplastic composites types. These are suitable alternative to metal assemblies, traditional plastic materials, and die castings in the market.
Increase in demand for thermoplastic composites in transportation and aerospace & defense applications is the key driving factor which are expected to boost the global thermoplastic composites market growth. Furthermore, growth of consumer goods and electronics industries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of electric vehicles will drive the market growth in near future.
However, high cost of raw materials as well as difficulty in fiber reinforcement is the major challenging factor which expected to hamper the global thermoplastic composites market growth. Also, development of low-cost production technology will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report Celanese Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Toray Industries, Inc., SABIC, Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, and Polyone Corporation
Market Taxonomy
By Resin Type
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- PEEK
- Others
By Fiber Type
- Glass Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Others
By Product Type
- Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)
- Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)
- Long-Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)
- Short-Fiber Thermoplastic
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
