SWSNA ANNOUNCES SHOCKWAVE THERAPY INDUSTRY BEST AWARDEE ATLANTA HEALTH CLINIC FOR ELITE SUCCESS HELPING GEORGIA MEN WITH E.D.

Atlanta, GA, (July 7, 2020): – The Shock Wave Society of North America announced today the recognition of 2020 award recipient Atlanta Health Clinic who will be honored by the SWSNA Industry Best Awards. The medical staff, with over 20 years experience in men’s sexual health, are the first in Georgia to be honored for their excellence and elite success providing shockwave therapy and treating Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Peyronie’s disease (PD). Get more info about atlanta-Health

The Atlanta Health Clinic will be honored with this year’s Shock Wave Society award for offering exceptional service in the realm of Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy -also called ESWT- industry. Atlanta Health Clinic provides services to men suffering from erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease. The disease is quite complex, with more than 40% individual experiencing multi-system health issues above age of 40. Common physical causes of ED include:

Heart disease

Clogged blood vessels (atherosclerosis)

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Obesity

Metabolic syndrome

Parkinson’s disease

Until recently, the only alternatives approaches available for men with ED or PD were shots and surgery. Thankfully, this revolutionary new therapy provides a high success rate without any needles, drugs, or surgery. This method has been clinically proven to improve vascular blood flow, indicating the physiological effects on the cavernous hemodynamics involved in possibly reversing the underlying causes of ED.

“Atlanta Health is an exemplary member of the Shock Wave Society, “said Ryan Hansmeyer, President, SWSNA. “Their dedication to providing these innovative advancements in ED care and public education videos aim to reflect upon the vision of renewed health across America.”

This annual award is presented to American healthcare providers for their outstanding work in the field of Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy. The acknowledgement also is realized for enhancing the treatment and quality of life in their communities. Extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT)—also known as acoustic wave therapy—has rapidly become the gold-standard for the treatment of chronic health conditions that are not otherwise managed by conventional care methods. Awardees are distinguished by their specialty and communities. Requirements for this professional accolade:

A minimum of 2 year experience providing Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy

Maintain a professional membership with the Shock Wave Society of North America

Demonstrate ESWT proficiency in their medical specialty with over 90% Google approval ratings.

About Atlanta Health Clinic:

Atlanta Health Clinic uses a patented program that includes many different types of high quality li-extracorporeal shockwave devices from around the world in their office located at 2480 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 404 Marietta, GA 30067.

Shockwave therapy sessions are quick and painless, and can even enhance a man’s sex life while treating Erectile Dysfunction symptoms at any age.

For more information, feel free to contact here or browse https://www.atlantahealthclinic.com.

Media Contact:

Atlanta Health Clinic

2480 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 404 Marietta, GA 30067

470-747-8400 x105

contact@AtlantaHealthClinic.com

