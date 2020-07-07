Software-Defined Perimeter Market Outlook, Opportunity, Demand Analysis & Forecast 2020 – 2025

The global software-defined perimeter market size is anticipated to reach over USD 16 billion by 2025. Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) is a method of computer security, which is also known as the black cloud. It creates dynamic, customized, and restrictive authenticated security for users. It is an automated security system that controls, manages, and configures information without the intervention of any human.

Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1463

The existing and future software-defined perimeter market developments are defined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the software-defined perimeter market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need from large as well as small & medium enterprises to reduce network complexities and enhance policy-based security architecture. Also, the increasing need among enterprises to enhance network security is boosting the global software-defined perimeter market growth.

Besides, increasing the adoption of cloud-based applications is also one of the key factors driving the software-defined perimeter market growth. However, the lack of awareness about security in the virtualized environment is expected to impede market growth. Moreover, the growing trend of BYOD and the increasing adoption of connected devices are expected to create major growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Access Complete research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/software-defined-perimeter-market

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global software-defined perimeter industry by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the report covers numerous qualitative aspects of the software-defined perimeter industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers a complete assessment of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

The software-defined perimeter market has strong competition among the well-established as well as new emerging players. Also, the software-defined perimeter industry players are targeting prospective markets to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players by forming agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, mergers & acquisitions, forming collaboration and partnerships, and expanding their business existence.

Based on the solutions segment, the market is divided into risk analytics and visualization, performance management and reporting, access control, security compliance and policy management, and others. The security compliance and policy management segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to its capabilities and features such as money & time savings and automation of the entire procedure of security compliance and policy management.

The North America region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. The increase in government initiatives to protect sensitive data and to create a secured IT environment is the crucial factor driving the market growth in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players of the global software-defined perimeter market are Cisco, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Verizon, Check Point, Akamai, Fortinet, Okta, AppGate, Symantec and Juniper Networks. Moreover, the other potential players in the software-defined perimeter market are Rapid7, Cigital, Core Security, Immuniweb, and Checkmarx. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new entertainment technologies and solutions. For instance, In February 2019, Cisco announced a partnership with Verizon, an American multinational telecommunications company. With this partnership, both companies are planning to extend software-defined networking for enterprise digital transformation to support 5G capabilities.

Make an Enquire to buy this Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1463

Segment Overview of Global Software Defined Perimeter Market

Solutions Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

• Risk Analytics and Visualization

• Performance Management and Reporting

• Access Control

• Security Compliance and Policy Management

• Others

Connectivity Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

• Gateway

• Controller

• End-Point

Enterprise Size Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

• Large enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• UAE

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Rest of South America

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414