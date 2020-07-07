She Is Awake, A Blog Focused On Slow Living, Intersectional Environmentalism and Issues Related To The People Of Colour

Lisbon, Portugal – She Is Awake is a blog written by Antónia Mussache, who is a researcher, blogger and project manager. She aims at empowering people of colour and providing them with a new approach towards sustainability. Additionally, in her blog, she also shares the idea of Intersectional Environmentalism, which is the idea that the effects of the environment are caused by the aspects of society like race, religion or gender, etc. The author is also working on a book called Intentional Life talks about overcoming poverty and still choice to live as a minimalist.

Antónia Mussache, or nicknamed Nia was born in Luanda, Angola in 1994, this was the time during the Civil War and then she along with her family moved to Lisbon, Portugal. She has BSc in Urban Planning obtained a MSc in Project Management from Cardiff Met University while living in Wales, UK.

She lived a life of poverty, living in slums while she was in Luanda, she was brought up living in a ditch, used as a waste disposal area. While living there, she appreciated nature more and thought that everyone should take care of their environment to make the earth more sustainable. She is currently working on a project named as Zero Waste Angola, which is an educational programmed aimed towards personal and communities level.

In her blog, Nia has shed a light on an important issue of Intersectional Environmentalism, which links environmental effects and some of the aspects of society. For example, environmental degradation often accompanies conditions of poverty, and due to a complex history of racial subjugation within Western society, ethnic minorities are more likely to live in such conditions and thus tend to be impacted most significantly. Incidents such as these push capitalists to continually overexploit both labour and nature, inevitably resulting in a socio-economic crisis.

Antónia is working on a book called Intentional Life which helps people to create a new mindset towards waste and consumes. The book empowers and inspires people to turn their lives around and make this world a better place for themselves.

