Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis, opportunities Trends and Industry Strategies 2019 – 2030

Owing to various reasons, such as growing manufacturing demand, need for specialized facilities, equipment and operational expertise, and high costs of development associated with certain drugs / therapies, a number of ophthalmic drug developers have demonstrated a preference to outsource certain aspects of drug development and production operations to contract service providers.

The USD 1.7 billion financial opportunity (by 2030) within the Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of product

• Ophthalmic API

• Ophthalmic drug FDF

Type of FDF manufactured

• Solid

• Semi-solid

• Liquid / suspension

Type of primary packaging

• Ampoule / vial

• Glass / plastic bottle

• Ointment tube

• Blister packing

• Other forms

Scale of manufacturing

• Clinical

• Commercial

Company size

• Small

• Mid-sized

• Large

• Very large

Target disease indication

• Age-related macular degeneration

• Dry eye

• Glaucoma

• Other disease segments

Key geographical regions

• North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific)

• Rest of the world

The Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

• Akorn

• Akums

• Bal Pharma

• Catalent

• Cayman Chemical

• Entod Pharmaceuticals

• Farmigea

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

• Indiana Ophthalmics

• Lomapharm

• Medichem

• Pillar5 Pharma

• Recipharm

• Salvat

• Sterling Pharmaceutical Services

• Sunways India

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Current Market Landscape

5. Company Competitiveness Analysis

6. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in North America: Company Profiles

7. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Europe: Company Profiles

8. Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles

9. Clinical Trial Analysis

10. Capacity Analysis

11. Demand Analysis

12. Market Forecast

13. Case Study: Comparison of Small Molecule and Large Molecule Ophthalmic Drugs / Therapies

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Survey Analysis

16. Executive Insights

17. Future Growth Opportunities

18. Appendix 1: List of Ophthalmic Medical Device Contract Manufacturers

19. Appendix 2: Tabulated Data

20. Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

