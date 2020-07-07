Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Analysis | Industry Report 2023

Growth in Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market is driven by the rising incidence of neurological diseases, increasing investments in neuroscience research, and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

According to research report the Neuroscience Antibodies Market is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.57 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The Neuroscience Antibodies Market are segmented based on product, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the Neuroscience Antibodies Market are segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The consistent usage of consumables and their frequent purchases, and rising government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research sector is the major factor supporting the growth of the consumables segment during the forecast period. Based on type, the consumables market is segmented into reagents, antibodies, and assays kits. The reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high consumption of reagents in various routine assays and techniques.

The immunoassays/immunochemistry segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Based on technology, the Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market are segmented into immunoassays/immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other technologies. In 2018, immunoassays/immunochemistry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the development of novel antibodies and assays for immunoassay techniques, technological developments in immunoassays, and rising government initiatives in the genomics and proteomics research sector.

Based on application, the in vitro diagnostics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market are segmented into research, drug discovery and development, and in vitro diagnostics. The in vitro diagnostics applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological diseases across the globe, especially in developing countries.

