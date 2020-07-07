In Silico / Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand by 2030

Presently, in silico tools / approaches are available for the identification, selection and optimization of pharmacological leads. in fact, the predictive power of such solutions has been demonstrated to enable researchers to bypass the traditional experimental screening of billions of molecules against hundreds of biological targets, thereby, allowing significant reductions in the investment of both time and resources.
The USD 124 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the In Silico Drug Discovery Market for large molecules has been analyzed across the following segments:
Key Drug Discovery Steps
• Target Identification
• Target Validation
• Hit Generation
• Hit-to-Lead
• Lead Optimization
Type of Large Molecule
• Antibodies
• Proteins
• Peptides
• Nucleic Acids
• Vectors
Company Size
• Small
• Mid-sized
• Large
Target therapeutic Area
• Autoimmune Disorders
• Blood Disorders
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Gastrointestinal and Digestive Disorders
• Hormonal Disorders
• Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) / Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
• Infectious Diseases
• Metabolic Disorders
• Mental Disorders
• Musculoskeletal Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Oncological Disorders
• Respiratory Disorders
• Skin Disorders
• Urogenital Disorders
• Others
Type of Sponsor
• Industry Players
• Non-Industry Players
Key Geographical Regions
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
The In Silico / Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market: Focus on Large Molecules, 2020-2030, report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
• Abzena
• BioDuro
• BioNTech
• ChemPartner
• Creative Biostructure
• GenScript
• LakePharma
• Sundia MediTech
• Sygnature Discovery
• Viva Biotech
Table of Contents
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Landscape
5. Key Insights
6. Company Profiles
7. Company Competitiveness Analysis
8. Key Opportunity Areas
9. Emerging Business Models and Strategies
10. Case study: comparison of drug discovery processes of small molecules and large molecules
11. Survey insights
12. Cost saving analysis
13. Market Forecast
14. In silico tools and upcoming trends in drug discovery
15. Executive Insights
16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
17. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
18. Appendix 3: Non-Computational Methods for Drug Discovery
