Hemp papers like hemp toilet paper can reduce deforestation and global warming worldwide

Hemp paper becoming more and more popular as the eco-friendly alternative to wood-paper, reducing deforestation and saving a lot of trees. Many studies revealed that if the old paper industries switch to hemp paper, it could help the world to reduce global warming and bad climate change effects. The worldwide hemp cultivation can improve the climate, environment, soils and waters significantly.

Approx 93% of paper comes from trees, but this will change in near future, starting with hemp toilet paper production. First industries have understand the advantages and potentials of the fast growing hemp paper market, not just because of profits and sustainability. The time to change is now, you can be a part of it. Help saving trees, support climate and environmental protection. Use recycled toiled paper until hemp toilet paper will replace it. The use of hemp paper will improve sustainable living and responsible consumption, because hemp is not just a strong symbol for sustainability, the using of hemp has a long history with a lot of good experiences. Sad that so many humans and nations have forgotten and missed so much opportunities during the last decades. The Chinese were mostly responsible for the advancement in toilet paper since in the 14th century, the use of hemp is known since 20,000 years! It is time to use finally all the experiences of hemp production and innovative hemp products to improve the economy, society and whole life on planet Earth.

Environmental impacts of paper production

Countless trees being used for toilet paper production, also in rainforest areas. This has a massive impact on these forests and negative consequences for the biodiversity, ecosystems, indigenous peoples and wildlife. The paper industry is also partwise responsible for extinction of species and environmental pollution. For processing trees into toilet paper huge amounts of energy and water is needed. The number of people using toilet paper around the world has increased significantly. Toilet tissue accounts for 15 percent of deforestation, of one tree over a thousand rolls of toilet paper can be produced. The paper production requires a large amount of bleach, formaldehyde and organochlorines. Paper accounts for 25% of landfill waste and 33% of municipal waste. 40% or more of all trees are being cut down to make paper. Alone in the USA, approx 20% of all air toxics come from the production of paper pulp. A ton of conventional paper contaminates over 70,000 liters of water. Approx 50% of the waste of businesses is composed of paper. US offices use over 12 trillion sheets of paper a year. Every minute, Americans throw away over 32,000 toilet paper tubes. Almost 270,000 trees are either flushed or dumped in landfills every day. Decomposing papers can produce methane gas, one main cause of global warming.

Trees contain only 30% cellulose, hemp has approx 80% cellulose content. Wood can contain 40-50% cellulose, 25-30% hemicellulose, 20-35% lignin, approx 5% resins and oils. It needs much energy and many toxic chemicals to separate the cellulose from trees. Hemp has lower lignin content as wood. Hemp produces four times more cellulose fibers per hectare compared to trees and takes 4-5 months to grow, while trees take 8-100 years. Hemp plants for hemp paper production don’t need any pesticides to grow, these special plant varieties need very little water and have the ability to balance out the nutrients in the soil. Ten tons of hemp can be grown in one acre, making it the world’s best biomass. Hemp paper is more biodegradable and better to recycle as regular paper.

Industries, media and politics discussing about the paper wastes worldwide. Some presenting questionable arguments, for example that the electronic revolution and digitization will reduce the paper usage, but this is wrong. Demand for paper is expected to double before 2030. Others argue with the conflict with actual agriculture and used land areas, but this is not the main problem. Many unused areas can be used for hemp cultivation, so like wastelands. Degraded lands and depleted soils can be improved. Hemp plants are also good for catch crop cultivation (intercropping), they can improve following tree plantations.

Hemp toilet paper can reduce deforestation, climate change and global warming. Hemp paper in general can improve the climate, environment, soils and waters. Let’s save the world’s oxygen-releasing trees and forests who filtering the air, transforming toxins and cleaning parts of the water cycle.

More facts and further information about hemp paper and hemp toilet paper

• Hemp fiber is one of the strongest natural fibers in the world.

• Hemp fibers have a higher cellulose percentage, fewer chemicals are used for the pulp and paper production.

• Hemp paper manufacturing does not require chlorine or dioxins like wood paper production, it means less pollution of undergroundwater and waters.

• Hemp paper is biodegradable, recyclable and very sustainable.

• Hemp paper does not yellow, crack, or deteriorate like tree paper.

• Hemp toilet paper is cheaper to manufacture than regular toilet paper, it has less impact on the environment.

• The sustainability of hemp fiber makes it more cost-effective in the long run.

• Hemp paper can be recycled up to 8 times, compared to just 3 times for paper made from wood pulp.

• Hemp paper as alternative to conventional paper will reduce deforestation, land degradation and pollution worldwide.

• Hemp cultivation supporting biodiversity, insects, water and soil improvement.

• Many wood-paper products like cartons, paper packages, kitchen roll, sales receipts and printing papers could be replaces with hemp paper.

• Hemp tissue paper would improve environmental awareness worldwide.

Contains information and statistics from sources:

http://greeningdeserts.com/hemppaper

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hemp_paper

More information about hemp cultivation and hemp paper

For about 12,000 years people have been using the raw material. Hemp paper was invented in China over 2,000 years ago and reached Europe in the 13th century. For 500 years it was the most widely used raw material in papermaking. Hemp books such as the Gutenberg Bible and other well-known works were printed on hemp papers. Hemp paper is much more stable and durable than wood paper. Hemp paper books last much longer and do not turn yellow fast. Hemp fibers are naturally lighter than wood fibers. Hemp is therefore better suited for paper production than wood.

The cannabis or hemp plant produces several times higher yields than trees in terms of cultivated area and growing time. One hectare of hemp field can replace about 120 hectares of trees. Sustainability, the forest conservation or preservation of the forests, as well as the improvement of the soils, are further advantages of hemp production. In principle, almost all varieties can be used for hemp cultivation. Particularly suitable for hemp fiber production is high-growth industrial hemp. Depending on the variety, hemp plants can grow several meters in just three to four months.

Hemp leaves an optimal field or soil for subsequent plants. According to farmers and hemp farmers, a wheat or potato field can produce up to 20% more yield in the following year. The hemp plant is therefore a perfect catch crop and is also very well suited as a bio fertilizer. In some regions even two harvests per year are possible. Hemp is the ideal plant for ecological and organic farming or sustainable agriculture. In Germany, hemp is not allowed to grow for everyone. The cultivation of hemp is just allowed with certain permits and only for certain agricultural companies. All other companies in agriculture are not allowed to grow hemp, not even private or forestry organisations. This clearly contradicts the positive qualities and benefits for the environment, nature, medicine and society.

Further ecological and economic advantages of the raw material hemp:

• Hemp is very undemanding and grows on almost any soil, the root system loosens up the soil.

• Hemp plants are very resistant to fungal attacks.

• Hemp cultivation creates a slightly wetter climate, hemp fields support biodiversity, especially with respect to insects.

• Hemp plants suppress weeds and improve the soil climate.

• Hemp can clean up poisoned soils, seven from some heavy metals.

• The hemp blossom has many valuable ingredients.

• The hemp plant can be fully utilized, including the foliage, flowers, seeds and stems. There are thousands of applications and products, e.g. hemp tea, hemp oil, hemp paper, hemp textiles or hemp fabrics.

• Hemp fibers are very resistant and therefore usable in many areas.

• Hemp fibers are among the most stable natural fibers in the world.

• Hemp paper can be recycled more often than wood paper, almost every type of paper and cardboard can be made from hemp.

• Hemp books, magazines and newspapers are the future.

Here are some more information about Greening Deserts projects like Greening Camps, Hemp Papers and the Trillion Trees Initiative. These projects can reduce negative climate changes, deforestation, droughts, desertification, land degradation and global warming significantly, especially in human-made deserts, drylands and wastelands. The camps are used for professional plant breeding, to reforest and to regreen large areas. The greening and research camps will be green spots to cultivate plants and trees are needed in each concerned region, for example ground cover, flower trees, wild grasses, wild flowers and medicinal plants. Together with hemp and other soil improving plants top soil layers will be created in just a few years – the basis for the following plantations and forests. It will support to establish a real sustainable agriculture and ecological forestry. Hemp will be a side product of the forestation or greening processes, it can be delivered to hemp product producers like the hemp paper branch and hemp wood industry. All would win at the end – the poor people or regions, the degraded lands or soils, the forestry, paper and wood industry – even big wood paper consumers like the book, newspaper and packaging industry. Hemp and rice straw paper books could reform the book and paper branch in many ways. If you want to know more about, don’t hesitate to contact. Greening Deserts want to found the official company fast as possible and continue the project developments for more Greening Camps in Europe and Africa. Constructive feedback and support is always welcome.

