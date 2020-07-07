Global Network Traffic Analysis Solution Market: Industry Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2027

Network traffic analysis solution can be defined as the process of reviewing, recording, and analyzing network traffic data. The admin can perform network traffic analysis manually or by using automated techniques or solutions to review network traffic statistics. This solution is also used by hackers, attackers to analyse the network traffic pattern.

Increase in number of connected smart devices and increase in IT security budgets are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global network analysis solution market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for this technology to eliminate or minimize the chances of cyber attacks will have the positive impact on market growth. Also, increase in advancements in the field of cyber security and rise in number of smart city projects which are expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, continuous growth in micro, small, and medium enterprises will drive the market growth during this forecast period.

However, lack of technical granularity network analyzer is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global network traffic analysis solution market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Flowmon Networks, Netro Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dynatrace LLC., Palo Alto Networks Inc., IpswITCh Inc., Bricata, Inc., and Netmon Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

