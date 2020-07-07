Global Mining Equipment Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global Mining Equipment Market was valued at USD 77.78 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 113.22billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.59%.

Mining equipments are used for extraction of copper, cobalt, nickel, silver, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, platinum, iron, and others from the surface or under the earth. These equipments perform drilling, digging, and loading activities in mining industry.

Rise in investments along with government support for the digital mine innovation is the key driving factor which is expected to global mining equipment market growth. Furthermore, adoptions of various clusters of technologies like robotics & automation, smart sensors, and 3D mining will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in January 2019, ABB limited had launched its new ability smart sensor for assessing the condition of mounted bearings to prevent the downtime in mining during material processing. Moreover, rise in demand for innovative mining equipments will drive the global mining equipment market growth over the forecast period.

However, lack of standardization and high production cost are major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global mining equipment market growth. Also, environmental and human right concerns will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Limited, Metso Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Epiroc AB, Doosan Corporation, Deere & Company, and Caterpillar Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

Mining Drills and Breakers

Underground Mining Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Mineral Processing Equipment

Others

By Application

Coal Mining

Mineral Mining

Metal Mining

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

