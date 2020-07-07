Global medical display market is expected to reach $2,997.7 million by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 4.87%.

Highlighted with 101 tables and 80 figures, this 156-page report “Global Medical Display Market 2020-2026 by Technology, Platform Type, Resolution, Display Color, Panel Size, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical display market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical display market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Platform Type, Resolution, Display Color, Panel Size, Application, and Region.

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• LED-backlit LCD

• CCFL-backlit LCD

• OLED

Based on Platform Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Mobile

• Desktop

• All-in-One

Based on Resolution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Up To 2Mp

• 2.1Mp-4Mp

• 4.1Mp-8Mp

• Above 8Mp

Based on Display Color, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Colored

• Monochrome

Based on Panel Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Under 22.9 Inches

• 23.0-26.9 Inches

• 27.0-41.9 Inches

• Above 42 Inches

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.

Diagnostic

• General Radiology

• Mammography

• Digital Pathology

• Multi-Modality Applications

Surgical

Clinical

Other Applications