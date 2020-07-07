Global Embedded Analytics Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global Embedded Analytics Market was valued at USD 29.88 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 57.78 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 14.5%.

Embedded analytics is a type of analytical tool which is integrated into software application of an enterprise and operates as a Component of the innate application rather than a different platform. This system allows users to work with higher quality data and quick reporting analytics.

Increase in adoption of self-service analytics is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global embedded analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of data driven organizations will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in need for predictive analytics for business will fuel the market growth. In addition that rise in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology which is expected to propel the global embedded analytics market growth.

However, lack of skilled workforce is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global embedded analytics market growth. Also, lack of integration with legacy systems and higher replacement cost will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software Inc., BIRST, Inc., and Information Builders

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Solution

Software

Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

