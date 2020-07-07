Global Embedded Analytics Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global Embedded Analytics Market was valued at USD 29.88 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 57.78 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 14.5%.
Embedded analytics is a type of analytical tool which is integrated into software application of an enterprise and operates as a Component of the innate application rather than a different platform. This system allows users to work with higher quality data and quick reporting analytics.
Increase in adoption of self-service analytics is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global embedded analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of data driven organizations will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in need for predictive analytics for business will fuel the market growth. In addition that rise in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology which is expected to propel the global embedded analytics market growth.
However, lack of skilled workforce is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global embedded analytics market growth. Also, lack of integration with legacy systems and higher replacement cost will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software Inc., BIRST, Inc., and Information Builders
Market Taxonomy
By Deployment Type
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Solution
- Software
- Services
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End User
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Retail
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
