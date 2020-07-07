Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Market: Industry Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2027

Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Market was valued at USD 20.11 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 37.21 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.55%.

Electroceuticals is referred as old therapeutic modality which broadly comprises all the bioelectric medicines. These are medical related devices which utilize electrical impulses to affect change, thereby modifying bodily functioning as an alternative to drug-based remediation.

Increase in geriatric population is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global electroceuticals/Bioelectric medicine market growth. Furthermore, increase in investments and funds for the development of Novel Therapies and electroceuticals will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in prevalence of neurological disorders will drive the market growth. In addition to that, increase in prevalence of hearing loss will fuel the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals and high cost of cochlear implants are the restraining factors for market which are expected to hamper the global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market growth. Also, unfavorable reimbursement scenario will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Medtronic PLC, Cochlear Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, Livanova PLC, Biotronik, Nevro Corp, and Electrocore LLC

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Cardiac Pacemaker

Cochlear Implants

Deep Brain Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Others

By Medicine Type

Implantable Electroceutical Devices

Noninvasive Electroceutical Devices

By Application

Pain Management

Arrhythmia

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Tremor

Depression

Epilepsy

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

