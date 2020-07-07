Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Market: Industry Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2027

Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Market was valued at USD 20.11 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 37.21 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.55%.
Electroceuticals is referred as old therapeutic modality which broadly comprises all the bioelectric medicines. These are medical related devices which utilize electrical impulses to affect change, thereby modifying bodily functioning as an alternative to drug-based remediation.
Increase in geriatric population is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global electroceuticals/Bioelectric medicine market growth. Furthermore, increase in investments and funds for the development of Novel Therapies and electroceuticals will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in prevalence of neurological disorders will drive the market growth. In addition to that, increase in prevalence of hearing loss will fuel the market growth.
However, lack of skilled professionals and high cost of cochlear implants are the restraining factors for market which are expected to hamper the global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market growth. Also, unfavorable reimbursement scenario will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Medtronic PLC, Cochlear Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, Livanova PLC, Biotronik, Nevro Corp, and Electrocore LLC
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Cardiac Pacemaker
- Cochlear Implants
- Deep Brain Stimulators
- Vagus Nerve Stimulators
- Others
By Medicine Type
- Implantable Electroceutical Devices
- Noninvasive Electroceutical Devices
By Application
- Pain Management
- Arrhythmia
- Sensorineural Hearing Loss
- Tremor
- Depression
- Epilepsy
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
