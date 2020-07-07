Global Cosmetic Packaging to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Cosmetic Packaging Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global cosmetic packaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of cosmetic packaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the cosmetic packaging market during the period. The global cosmetic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Increasing Consciousness about Personal Care Are Major Factors Driving The Growth For The Cosmetic Packaging Market

Cosmetic packaging contains two types of packaging such as primary and secondary packaging. Primary packaging covers cosmetic products and it is directly connected with products whereas, secondary packaging provides the external covering to the cosmetic containers. The main purpose of cosmetic packaging includes the enrichment of the looks of the products connected with the expansion of the shelf life of the products. Further, packaging also protects the products and easy to access for the vendors and the consumers.

Growing demand for cosmetics due to the rising geriatric population and increasing consciousness about personal care are major factors driving the growth for the cosmetic packaging market. On average the US women spend 2920 USD on cosmetic products annually. Further, increasing disposable income resulting in the rise of consumption of cosmetics, and the growth of health-conscious consumers are also supporting the growth of the market.

Besides, the packaging is becoming an important marketing strategy for manufacturers. sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is being adopted by several manufacturers for reducing waste that is created by cosmetic packaging. Changing standards of living, increasing demand for product differentiation and packaging efficiency are some of the factors boosting the demand for the cosmetic packaging market. Moreover, innovation in packaging and development of different & new packaging styles are providing huge growth opportunities for this market during the upcoming years. But on the contrary, the high cost of production and fluctuating the prices of raw materials are likely to hamper the growth in the cosmetic packaging market.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Cosmetic Packaging Market

Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific dominated the cosmetic packaging market while North America accounted for the second largest market in terms of revenues in this market. Factors such as increasing demand for luxury products, increasing preferences of consumers for eco-friendly products, and growing awareness regarding cosmetic packaging are driving the growth of the cosmetic packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

Further, in North America due to the growing adoption of new technologies in cosmetic packaging, increasing in disposable income, growth in aging populations and rising trends of skincare products are some of the important factors driving the growth of the market in the North America region.

Market Segmentation by Skin Care, Hair Care, Make Up and Nail Care

The report segments the global cosmetic packaging market on the basis of material, application, container and region.The market size of each segments has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The segmentation on the basis of material covers glass, paper and plastic. On the basis of application the market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care. Furthermore, on the basis of container the cosmetic packaging market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care, and other.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., HCP, Inc., Brimar packaging, Inc., The Packaging Company, Libo, Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Collcap Packaging, Ltd., HCT Packaging, Crown holding, Inc., Gerresheimer AG.

