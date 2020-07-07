Global Cooking Hood Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Cooking Hood Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global cooking hood market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of cooking hood. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the cooking hood market during the period.

The kitchen is a center point of the home. It is the place where everyone comes together at the start of the day. Changing technology and social dynamics stimulate the growth of the modern kitchen. The cooking hood is a part of the modern kitchen. Major companies in the cooking hood market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to maximize their market share. In June 2018, Whirlpool acquired a 49% share of Elica PB which is a kitchen hood and cooking equipment maker. Whirlpool has made this investment to expand their cooking and built-in appliance portfolio.

Rising Demand for Easy to Use and Convenient Kitchen Appliances that Drive the Growth of the Cooking Hood Market

The rising demand for easy to use and convenient kitchen appliances that drive the growth of the cooking hood market. New infrastructure and development in interior designs stimulate the growth of the cooking hood market. The rising disposable income, urbanization and increasing demand for cleaning appliances contributing to the growth of the cooking hood market.

In addition, the rising awareness about the benefits of cooking hoods boosts the growth of the cooking hood market. On the flip side, the prevalence of traditional ventilation system in old construction restraints the growth of cooking hood market. Moreover, technological advancements create opportunities for the cooking hood market.

North America is Expected to Have a Larger Share in the Cooking Hood Market

North America is expected to have a larger share in the cooking hood market. The rapid development in infrastructure and increasing demand for modern kitchen in The United States contributes to the growth of the cooking hood market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the cooking hood market. Asia-Pacific region has a huge population with increasing demand for convenient kitchen appliances that contributes to the growth of the cooking hood market in the Asia-pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global cooking hood market covers segments such as product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include wall mounted hoods, ceiling mounted hoods, under cabinet type hoods, and other product types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include residential, and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include online, and retail stores.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Whirlpool Corporation, Faber S.p.A., Falmec S.p.A., Miele, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Nortek Inc., FagorElectrodomsticos, Vatti Corporation Ltd., AB Electrolux, and Other companies.

