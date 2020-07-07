Global Body Dryer Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Body Dryer Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global body dryer market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of body dryer. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the body dryer market during the period. The global body dryer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The key players in the body dryer market are introducing new and innovative body dryers that attract consumers. Companies are adopting strategies such as merger, acquisition, partnership, and new product launches to maximize their market share. Companies are focusing on consumers to understand their convenience and comfort. They mainly targeted spas, sports centers, homes, gyms, and pools.

Growing Awareness about Body Dryers and Its Hygiene Benefits Promote the Growth of the Body Dryer Market

The improved lifestyle of consumers encourages them to prefer luxury goods and quality goods like body dryers that contribute to the growth of the body dryer market. The growing urbanization propels the growth of the body dryer market. The rising awareness about personal hygiene among consumers contributes to the growth of the body dryer market. Body dryers are useful for people with limited mobility and disability that fuel the growth of the body dryer market.

The growing awareness about body dryers and its hygiene benefits promote the growth of the body dryer market. On the other hand, substitute products for body dryers like towel, wipes are easily available in the market, which hampers the growth of the body dryer market. High costs of body dryer restraints the growth of the body dryer market. Moreover, technological advancement and the rising popularity of body dryers create novel opportunities for the growth of the body dryer market.

North America is Anticipated to be Dominant in the Global Body Dryer Market

On the basis of geography, the body dryer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to be dominant in the global body dryer market. The rising urbanization and rapid adoption of technically advanced devices in North America, contribute to the growth of the North America body dryer market. Europe is anticipated to grow in the global body dryer market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing awareness about personal hygiene products in Europe propel the growth of the body dryer market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global dryer market.

Segment Covered

The report on global body dryer market covers segments such as type, and end use. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include wall mounted, and on floor. On the basis of end use, the sub-markets include residential, and commercial.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Indiegogo, Inc., Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Valiryo, and Other companies.

